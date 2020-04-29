Little Women: Atlanta Star Ashley Ross Was Killed in a Head-On Crash Not a Hit-and-Run: Police

The car accident that killed Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross was not a hit-and-run as initially believed, according to the preliminary police investigation.

The accident, which took place around 11 p.m. on Sunday night in Georgia, is currently being looked into by the City of South Fulton Police Department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The initial crash investigation shows that Ms. Ross was traveling south in a Nissan Sentra on Old National Highway," the police said in a statement to PEOPLE Tuesday. "Her car hit the right-side curb, crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a Ford Focus that was traveling north head-on."

"Ms. Ross received serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where she died Monday night," the statement continued. "The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries and was treated at the scene."

Image zoom Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross Scott Gries

RELATED: Little Women: Atlanta's Ashley 'Minnie' Ross Dead at 34 After Hit-and-Run Car Crash

A public information officer for the department adds to PEOPLE that it was not a hit-and-run accident.

"There was no third vehicle involved," the PIO says. "There has not been any mention of driving under the influence is a factor."

Ross' management team confirmed Ross' death to PEOPLE on Monday.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms. Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34," her management team wrote in a statement shared on the reality star's Instagram account. "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

A show rep for Little Women remembered Ross as "the most beautiful, kind, giving, generous human ever" in a statement to PEOPLE.

Image zoom Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross Ms.Minnie Instagram

RELATED: Ashley 'Minnie' Ross' Little Women Costars 'in Tears' over Her Death: 'My Heart Is Broken'

"She was adored by cast and crew because she always wore her heart on her sleeve," the statement said. "There's nothing she wouldn't do for those she loved."

Several of Ross' Little Women costars mourned her sudden death on social media.

"As I'm writing this I'm in tears I can't believe it my Minnie!!!! Why did they take you away from us!!!! WHY!!!!!" longtime costar Amanda Salinas wrote on Instagram. "It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is."

"I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever 💔" Salinas added in the lengthy and emotional post.

"You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is !!!" she continued. "I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! , I love you so much !!!! My heart is broken 😭💔 Rest In Peace my love @msminnielwa"