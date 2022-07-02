Ashley Marti missed Below Deck Sailing Yacht's reunion episode earlier this week after receiving backlash from a moment between her and first mate Gary King

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Ashley Marti Says She's Made More Money on OnlyFans Than on Bravo Series

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19033 -- Pictured in this screen grab: Ashley Marti -- (Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Ashley Marti is finding success on OnlyFans.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star, 24, shared that she is doing well for herself on the social sharing platform.

"Just want to thank @BravoWWHL for all the free OF publicity!" she wrote. "I love waking up and seeing that in a couple hours, I've made more money than #Bravo paid me for 6 weeks."

Marti currently charges $12.50 per subscription, and the Daily Mail reports that she currently has around 4,100 fans on the site, which sums up to equal about $51,000 per month in earnings.

News of Marti's OnlyFans success comes after her absence from the most recent Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion episode, which aired earlier this week.

"I just want to let all my supporters know that I chose not to participate in the reunion," Marti wrote in a since-expired Instagram post, per the Daily Mail.

She continued, "At the time it was filmed I did not have the energy nor the desire to continue to be a puppet for Bravo, in addition to feeling like I would not be able to fully tell my side of the story due to editing."

"I'm sorry for anyone who was looking forward to it, however I hope you will respect my decision," Marti added.

The reality star has been heavily criticized by fans during this season of the Bravo series, specifically regarding a moment between her and first mate Gary King, who had sex with one another while he was highly intoxicated.

BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Ashley Marti -- (Photo by: Laurent Basset/Bravo); BELOW DECK SAILING YACHT -- Season:3 -- Pictured: Gary King -- (Photo by: Laurent Basset/Bravo) Credit: Laurent Basset/Bravo; Laurent Basset/Bravo

During the reunion, host Andy Cohen asked King, 32, "You were really drunk, you told her to stop. From the viewers' perspective, you were sexually assaulted. Is that what you felt?"

"I don't think there was anything of it and I think people are being very harsh to her," King said of the hookup, after confirming that the two have not remained friends. "I thank everyone for sticking up for me but there was nothing to it and I feel that everyone should leave Ashley alone on that circumstance because it wasn't how it seemed."

Cohen, 54, then explained that if the roles were reversed, the situation would have been interpreted differently and been "quite serious."

"I understand that Andy, I really do," King replied. "I mean, it's not an ideal situation, to be honest. I personally wouldn't do something like that. But I can't stress this enough, I'd just like people to leave Ashley alone."

King also noted he reached out to Marti after the controversial episode aired. "I just sent her a message saying, 'From the messages I'm getting, I can only imagine what you're receiving, so I just want to apologize for that and I just want you to not think about it, don't take it too hard.' "

King previously spoke about the ordeal with Cohen while on Watch What Happens Live last month. There, Cohen said, "People are very concerned, they feel like they were very uncomfortable watching it."

"I did hook up with Ashley prior to that happening," King explained. "I just wish I wasn't that drunk. I think it boils down to hooking up with Ashley was a mistake in the first place and it shouldn't have happened from the get-go, really."

Cohen then asked directly, "I guess the most direct question I can ask you is do you feel that you were assaulted?"

"No I don't," King replied. "And I appreciate everyone standing up for me, but I've got a voice of my own and I could use it if I felt I was assaulted."