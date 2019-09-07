Bold and the Beautiful's Ashley Jones Says Husband Beat Her, Files for Divorce and Restraining Order

Image zoom Ashley Jones, Joel Henricks Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The Bold and the Beautiful star Ashley Jones has filed for divorce from husband Joel Henricks, PEOPLE confirms.

Jones, 43, filed on Friday, just a week after she was granted a restraining order against Henricks.

According to the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jones says she and her son Hayden Joel, whom she shares with Henricks, fled their home on Aug. 17 as she was “afraid for my safety and the safety of our son.”

Jones alleges that since she left, Henricks has continued to “stalk and harass” her.

In the order, Jones alleges that Henricks has physically abused her and that it has gone on for many years, starting before they were even married.

Jones and Henricks wed in 2015.

“He calls me a whore and accused me of infidelity regularly, and been incredibly jealous of long-ago boyfriends with whom I have no contact,” Jones alleges in the restraining order filings.

The actress shared horrifying details of one incident, alleging that in 2016 Henricks “was drunk” and “twisted my hand and threw me to the ground.”

“Joel was trying to get my cell phone from me because I was recording him being belligerent and threatening me and beginning to get physical. I dropped the phone and Joel let me go. I left with Hayden, but Joel convinced me that he would not drink anymore, so eventually I went back,” she explains in the restraining order filings.

She also recalled another time in 2017 when Henricks allegedly “caused a spiral fracture in my hand. I had to have surgery.”

Jones alleges that Henricks has a “history of substance abuse, and continues to drink, use marijuana.”

In 2018, Jones claims in the court documents that Henricks began to “excessively” abuse alcohol and allegedly showed up “inebriated” to pick up his older son Huck, now 7, from his first marriage. The incident forced his ex-wife to request a DVRO, according to the documents.

Jones claims the drinking got so out of hand that Henricks would even drive with an “open container in his drink holder even while leaving work.”

She claims Henricks later became suicidal after “drinking copious amounts of vodka and mixing drugs.”

In July 2018, Jones says she found “Joel with a belt around his neck attempting suicide. He said he did not want to live. He had continued to drink heavily and to abuse prescription medication.”

Jones then went on to describe in detail what led up to her escape last month and what happened after she left.

On the night of Aug. 16, Jones alleges that Henricks came home in a rage, accusing her of having sex with someone in the bathroom of their home — which she denies.

“I was very confused as I was in the bathroom alone and had not been with anyone else. I have never been unfaithful to Joel,” Jones says in the court documents.

He told her he had a recording of it, which he played for the children.

The next morning is when Jones left.

On Aug. 18, Jones claims she found a tracking device on her car. Although she removed the device, Jones alleges that Henricks has continued to stalk her and track her every move.

Henricks has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Jones.

Jones’ filing comes just a few months after she and Henricks celebrated Hayden and Huck’s birthdays with a joint Cars-themed party in June. Henricks did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.