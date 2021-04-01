Ashley Jones joins fellow cast members Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and her former Young + Pregnant costar Jade Cline

Ashley Jones Makes Her Teen Mom 2 Debut Ahead of New Season: 'I'm So Excited'

There's a new Teen Mom in the house.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the Teen Mom OG reunion, newcomer Ashley Jones makes her franchise debut ahead of the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

"I am so excited to join Teen Mom 2," she says before teasing that she "can't give too much away."

In a preview of the Teen Mom 2 season 11 premiere, Ashley's on-off boyfriend Bariki Smith proposes to her for the third time.

"I've messed up the other ones and I want to apologize and tell you that I appreciate you," he says. "You've been with me through a lot."

"I appreciate you for standing by me," he continues, getting down on one knee. "I would like to ask you again, will you marry me?"

Ashley Jones aka Ashley Siren from Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant Image zoom Credit: Ashley Siren/Instagram

While Ashley's answer is not shown in the clip, Bariki confirmed the two were engaged in November.

"I'm marrying her y'all," he captioned a video on Instagram of Ashley wearing a diamond ring on her left hand.

The two share 3-year-old daughter Holly.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in December that Ashley, 23, had joined the cast of Teen Mom 2. She'll star alongside fellow cast members Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and her former Young + Pregnant costar Jade Cline.

Ashley made her MTV debut on Young + Pregnant in 2018, documenting the birth of Holly and her rocky relationship with Bariki.