Ashley Jones‘ estranged husband has responded to her divorce filing.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Joel Henricks filed his response to Jones’ petition on Tuesday.

Henricks, who listed irreconcilable differences in his filing, is seeking joint physical and legal custody of their 3-year-old son Hayden Joel. He is also seeking spousal support and that Jones cover his attorney’s fees and costs.

The court also reissued a restraining order that the Bold and the Beautiful actress obtained against Henricks on Aug. 30, ordering him to stay at least 100 yards away from her. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the order will remain in place until their next hearing on Nov. 20.

The estranged couple got married in 2016. Jones, 43, filed for divorce from Henricks on Sep. 6, a week after she was granted the restraining order.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time, Jones alleged that Henricks has physically abused her for many years, starting before they were married. She shared details of a number of alleged incidents, including one in 2016 when she claims Henricks “was drunk” and “twisted my hand and threw me to the ground.”

She also alleged in the court documents that Henricks has a “history of substance abuse, and continues to drink, use marijuana,” and claimed she once found him “with a belt around his neck attempting suicide.”

Jones said that she fled the couple’s home with Hayden on Aug. 17 as she was “afraid for my safety and the safety of our son” after an altercation with Henricks. She alleged that since she left, Henricks has continued to “stalk and harass” her.

Attorneys for Henricks and Jones did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.