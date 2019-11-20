Ashley Jones' Husband Denies Abuse Allegations, Claims Soap Star Is a 'Master of Manipulation'

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Ashley Jones‘ estranged husband Joel Henricks has responded to her allegations that he was physically violent toward her throughout their relationship.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the Bold and the Beautiful actress filed for divorce from Henricks on Sep. 6, a week after she was granted a restraining order against him that ordered him to stay at least 100 yards away from her.

On Monday, Henricks filed a lengthy response to the domestic violence restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court. In the declaration, obtained by PEOPLE, Henricks made his case for having the order removed, insisting that he never “threatened or caused harm” to Jones.

In the declaration, Henricks denied Jones’ many allegations, including that he was physically violent (“I have NEVER caused her physical harm or touched her in a harmful way,”), suicidal (“I have never attempted suicide … I have two children that I adore and would never consider taking my life,”) and abused drugs and alcohol.

Henricks alleged in the declaration that Jones is a “master of manipulation” and that her attempt at a restraining order “is a custody tactic, plain and simple.”

He also alleged in the declaration that Jones “physically assaulted” him several times during their relationship, pointing to her Aug. 22 arrest on a domestic violence felony charge, just days before she obtained a restraining order against Henricks. (A spokesperson for the LAPD previously confirmed the arrest to PEOPLE. She was released one day later on $50,000 bond.)

A rep for Jones told PEOPLE on Wednesday, “Ashley categorically denies the allegations made in this matter. The restraining order was reissued today, remaining intact and in full force.”

In the declaration, Henricks wrote, “Being alienated from my children by this TRO has put me in a living hell, and that is exactly what she is using it for — not for protection or out of ‘fear.'”

“I offered to remain friendly with each other during this process,” he wrote. “This matter could have been settled civilly and in private had she chosen to do so, but she has declined, jeopardizing not just my mental health but, more importantly, the mental health of two little boys.” Henricks and Jones share 3-year-old son Hayden Joel and Henricks has another son, Huck, from a previous relationship.

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty Images

The estranged couple got married in 2016. In her divorce filing, previously obtained by PEOPLE, Jones alleged that Henricks physically abused her for many years, starting before they were married. She shared details of a number of alleged incidents, including one in 2016 when she claims Henricks “was drunk” and “twisted my hand and threw me to the ground.”

In his declaration filed Monday, Henricks claimed, “Ashley’s hand was fractured as a result of her attacking me with it,” detailing an alleged altercation between the two that began after he picked up her phone “to delete the nude pictures of me she had taken without my permission.”

RELATED: Larry King and Seventh Wife Shawn Divorcing After Nearly 22 Years of Marriage

Jones also alleged in her filing that Henricks has a “history of substance abuse, and continues to drink, use marijuana,” and claimed she once found him “with a belt around his neck attempting suicide.”

Jones said that she fled the couple’s home with Hayden on Aug. 17 as she was “afraid for my safety and the safety of our son” after an altercation with Henricks. She alleged that since she left, Henricks has continued to “stalk and harass” her.

In Monday’s declaration, Henricks claimed Jones “physically assaulted” him on Aug. 16 after a discussion about having a second child together. He alleged in the declaration that Jones “became extremely angry” after he said that he was “not ready” to have another child.

“[She] told me that if I did not agree to participate in IVF and give her a baby girl she would take ‘full custody’ of our son, Hayden,” he wrote.

In the declaration, Henricks claimed that the morning after the Aug. 16 altercation, Jones “told me she ‘didn’t feel safe.’ I asked her, ‘What reason do you have to feel that way?’ She didn’t answer the question. After she left with our son, I called the police to report her assaulting me.”

Henricks responded to the divorce petition on Oct. 16, listing irreconcilable differences and asking for joint physical and legal custody of Hayden. He also asked for spousal support and that Jones cover his attorney’s fees and costs.

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.