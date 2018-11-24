Ashley Jacobs Says She Is 'Lucky to Have Met' Ex Thomas Ravenel: 'I Needed You and You Needed Me'

Ashley Jacobs is opening up about the state of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel.

The former Southern Charmed star, 33, shared a collage of photographs of herself with Ravenel on Instagram in which she spoke about her feelings about the 56-year-old.

“For all the crap we went through together this past year, the good really does outweigh the bad,” Jacobs wrote in the caption. “You can’t go through stuff like that and just pretend like it never happened, like the person that got you through some of the toughest times of your life now means nothing to you.”

She continued, “You were my boyfriend during a time in my life when I needed you and you needed me. I don’t know how much I believe in the idea of fate, but if it exists, I know it brought you and me together for a reason… even if we weren’t made to last forever.”

Ashley Jacobs and Thomas Ravenel MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

The registered nurse added, “We might not be creating new memories anymore, but I still treasure the ones we have, and I’d do it all again knowing how things turned out in the end. Thank you for the memories, the good and the bad, and I’ll forever cherish them till the day I leave this world.”

“I was lucky to have met you, Thomas. I look forward to being good friends for a long, long time….,” she wrote.

Ravenel and Jacobs split in August after over a year of dating.

However, a Bravo source told PEOPLE that Jacobs was never an official cast member, more so a friend of the cast, “so there would be no conversation of her returning or not.”

Thomas Ravenel mug shot Charleston County Sheriff's Office

Jacobs’ decision to leave Southern Charm came a couple of months after Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree after a woman who worked as his children’s nanny accused him of sexual assault, Charleston County jail records showed.

The assault case is currently headed to trial after a South Carolina judge found probable cause for second-degree assault and battery charges during a preliminary hearing Monday.

Ravenel denied the allegations through his lawyer, as well as a separate sexual assault accusation from a woman he met on Tinder in 2015.

Ashley Jacobs and Thomas Ravenel Thomas Ravenel/Instagram

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s late attorney, Richard P. Terbrusch, told PEOPLE in a statement after the allegations. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Terbrusch was killed in a plane crash in October.

Ravenel will also not be returning to the Bravo show. The network’s decision came after he suggested he was quitting in August, tweeting “I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract, they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back”