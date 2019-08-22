Ashley Jacobs Will Not Appear on the Southern Charm Season 6 Reunion

Image zoom Bravo

Southern Charm fans have seen the last of Ashley Jacobs this season.

Jacobs — a nurse who joined the reality show in season 5 as then-star Thomas Ravenel‘s girlfriend — did not tape any scenes for this year’s reunion episodes, she confirms to PEOPLE.

After isolating herself from the group with her campaign against Kathryn Dennis, Jacobs returned for season 6 as a guest-star, seeking a second chance. She popped up at group outings, begged to talk things over with Dennis and accused socialite Patricia Altschul of orchestrating her feuds. Ultimately, Dennis heard out her apology, but during the season finale finale, Jacobs she crashed (and was swiftly kicked out of) Altschul’s cocktail party.

Earlier this week, Jacobs opened up to PEOPLE about her contentious time on the series, saying with a laugh, “It keeps my life interesting.”

“There’s never a dull moment, so I don’t know what I’m going to do with myself now that — it’s like, once it gets quiet, I’m like, ‘Where else can I stir some hearts and drama. What man can I annoy the hell out of now?'” she joked.

On a more serious note, she explained that she came back — despite her issues with the cast — to try to make amends. Still, she admits she “wasn’t optimistic” about her chances.

RELATED: Southern Charm‘s Kathryn Dennis Gets Joint Temporary Custody of Her Children with Thomas Ravenel

“I pretty much knew that they were never going to forgive me, any of these people. I mean, I never thought Kathryn was going to forgive me. I don’t see why everyone else needed to forgive me,” she said. “I never really saw any mercy from them, or I don’t think I was going to receive any grace. But I thought, “What if?” if that makes sense. There was a small chance, and maybe I might be able to go in there and they’re welcoming, they’re warm, they give me a chance to speak, hear me out and not attack me.”

The second part of the Southern Charm reunion airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. on Bravo.