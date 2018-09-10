Ashley Jacobs is hopeful that her time on Southern Charm isn’t over.

“I’ve heard talks that I’m coming back and then I haven’t heard anything. I haven’t heard anything directly. It’s still up in the air,” Jacobs, 33, told PEOPLE about her possible return to the Bravo reality series for its sixth season.

“They haven’t asked me and they haven’t said no to me. Someone had told me people who aren’t under full time cast members, they wait until the last minute, so maybe that’s it? They don’t owe that to me, of course,” she said.

Following the season 5 finale in July, Jacobs confirmed that she and Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel were still together despite rumors that their reality TV romance was on the rocks. Weeks later, the couple had broken up after more than a year together, she revealed in a teary Instagram Live.

But they may have already reconciled. In an Instagram post shared by the pair’s friend, Jason Jolly, on Sunday night, he congratulated Jacobs and Ravenel by sharing a smiling photo taken during (what appears to be) a double date. In the snap, Ravenel gives a thumb’s up.

“Great to be with this couple on their special day! Congrats and best wishes!” wrote Jolly.

Last month, Ravenel — who is still under investigation following sexual assault claims levied against him — also announced that he will not appear in season 6. “I’m not doing the show anymore,” he tweeted. “In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

Although her ex said he won’t be appearing on the upcoming season, Jacobs — who moved to Charleston, South Carolina, from her hometown of Montecito, California, to be with Ravenel — hopes that she has a second shot on Southern Charm.

Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Paul Cheney/Bravo

“I wish they had the decency to contact me and give me a chance. Because I would like to have a redemption story, the same way Kathryn [Dennis] did. I’m not going to fight and I’m not going to play dirty. I’m going to smile and be nice. I never had the chance to do that on the show because I was so wrapped up in Thomas’ drama. I was the villain, but people tuned in to watch. I’d like to give viewers the chance to see another side of me,” she explained.

Jacobs and Ravenel’s ex Dennis feuded throughout season 5. But weeks after the show ended, Jacobs apologized to Dennis in a public note.

Now, she’d like another chance at rectifying their relationship.

“I’m happy to go there and say to Kathyryn, ‘I’m sorry. I know exactly what you went through.’ I’m 33 and this is hard, I can’t imagine what this is like at 21. Not to kiss her ass but I’m trying to say, ‘Hey, I get it.’ And the people who were on the reunion — they were more concerned about me than anything. Cameron, Chelsea, even Craig. They’re concerned about me. So I think they’d be open to me,” she said.

Still, Dennis is uncertain if the cast would welcome her back.

“At the same time, I’m nervous. Are they going to be nice to me? Is it worth it? I don’t know. I can’t really cross that bridge until it comes. But I’m in a good place now. It’s hard when your relationship is in the public eye. It’s a little frightening, and a little more vulnerable. And I’m sensitive,” she explained. “I’m quite critical of myself already but when I see bad things I’m like, ‘Shoot, darn, that’s not how I am.’ And I want to go on the show again to show people who I really am.”

If another season on Southern Charm isn’t in her future, Jacobs is open to appearing on another popular reality TV franchise: The Bachelor.

“I would totally do The Bachelor. It would be so fun, Now that I know what to expect, I’m like, Why not?” said Jacobs. “You only get to live once. Make memories, make stories, and enjoy the adventure of it.”