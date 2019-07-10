Ashley Jacobs Returns to Southern Charm, Calls Dating Thomas Ravenel 'the Worst Year of My Life'

She’s back, and as outspoken as ever!

After a season of stirring up major drama, Ashley Jacobs returns to Southern Charm on Wednesday for her first season 6 appearance — and judging by PEOPLE’s exclusive first look at the episode, she doesn’t waste any time expressing her feelings for ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel.

“How do we sum up [the] worst year of my life?” Jacobs tells cast member Shep Rose of her on-again, off-again relationship with the former politician. “Maybe I need a cocktail first.”

“I’m not with him,” she adds, confirming to Rose that the two had broken up.

Before she can elaborate more, the action cuts to Southern Charm cast members Cameran Eubanks, Austen Kroll, Chelsea Meissne, and Naomie Olindo, who don’t appear excited to see Jacobs again.

“She is crazy,” Olindo says in confessional. “Just crazy. If you’re not scared of Ashley, you should be. You should be really scared.”

When Jacobs joined season 5 as Ravenel’s girlfriend, the nurse began openly feuding with Kathryn Dennis — Ravenel’s ex and mother of his daughter Kensington Calhoun, 6, and son St. Julien Rembert, 3.

In one of their more heated exchanges, Jacobs questioned Dennis’ motherhood, calling her an “egg donor.”

Dennis doesn’t appear to be the subject of Jacobs’ wrath this time around, though. In the clip, Jacobs fights with Whitney Sudler-Smith over her ongoing feud with his mother, socialite Patricia Altschul.

“I know you talked some s— about my mother, which, unfairly so,” Sudler Smith tells Jacobs, explaining to audiences that “Ashley insists upon besmirching my mother, her reputation, with some conspiracy theories. None are true.”

“You’re a bit delusional,” he tells her.

Jacobs didn’t take that lying down. “Are you kidding me? She’s almost 80. You think she would know better,” Jacobs responds. “She’s made my life a living hell, too. I have nothing kind to say about her. It’s a hot topic, and I just don’t want to get into that.”

Jacobs will get the chance to confront Altschul later in the season. According this season’s trailer, she crashes a party Altschul is attending, shouting, “Patricia, the truth will come out!” before being escorted out of the event.

Jacobs’ return to Southern Charm is an unexpected development, considering she’d told fans in November she wouldn’t be coming back to the show.

Before that, she told PEOPLE she wanted a second chance to let viewers see a different side to her since she apologized publicly to Dennis.

“I wish they had the decency to contact me and give me a chance. Because I would like to have a redemption story, the same way Kathryn [Dennis] did,” Jacobs said. “I’m not going to fight and I’m not going to play dirty. I’m going to smile and be nice. I never had the chance to do that on the show because I was so wrapped up in Thomas’ drama. I was the villain, but people tuned in to watch. I’d like to give viewers the chance to see another side of me.”

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.