Ashley Jacobs Slams Exited Southern Charm Stars as They Turn on Kathryn Dennis: 'Cowards'

Kathryn Dennis has an unlikely defender in her corner: longtime rival Ashley Jacobs.

The nurse and former Southern Charm star — who famously dated Thomas Ravenel, Dennis' ex and the father of her two children — went after Cameran Eubanks, Naomie Olindo and Chelsea Meissner on social media Thursday, after the three reality stars slammed Dennis following their exits from the Bravo reality series.

The rumors about the alleged relationship, which Eubanks and Wash have both denied, were reported earlier this week on AllAboutTheTea.com. But a source told PEOPLE Dennis first brought the claims up months ago, while filming season 7 of Southern Charm (Reps for Bravo and Dennis did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment).

Image zoom Ashley Jacobs and Kathryn Dennis Bravo

The three women have all said that being exposed to defamatory claims on camera is part of the reason why they are walking away from Southern Charm — though the way Jacobs sees it, the three long enabled that conduct, especially when Jacobs was on season 5 of the show.

Image zoom Cameran Eubanks; Naomie Olindo; Chelsea Meissner Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"The whole cast was aware of this behavior the WHOLE time," Jacobs wrote on her Instagram Stories, before noting how Eubanks, Olindo and Meissner never stood up for her when she was villainized for going after Dennis. "The only reason you defended her while cameras were filming (not off camera, keep in mind) was because you lacked the integrity to be honest and real in front of the cameras for fear of unpopular opinion."

"You created your 'Kween' — this reality TV fictional character by condoning that behavior," Jacobs added of Dennis. "And now you're all upset about it?"

Jacobs, 35, had a tense relationship with Eubanks, Olindo and Meissner on the Bravo series — who all stood by Dennis' side when Jacobs attacked the mom of three by referring to her as an “egg donor," adding that her kids “weren’t planned on,” insulting her parenting style and suggesting Dennis was on drugs.

And while Jacobs has since apologized for her remarks, she continued on in her message to say she's happy she remained authentic, unlike Eubanks, Olindo and Meissner.

"I undoubtedly was 100% wrong in my approach to calling her out the way that I did, but never once did I pretend to be something that I was not," Jacobs said. "You were ALL enablers. I wish I would have used he word COWARDS instead. Seems a bit more fitting."

She added: "The only reason Southern Charm season 5 was the highest rated season in the show's history is because it was the only time someone had the courage to speak the truth ✌️."

Image zoom Ashley Jacobs/Instagram

Image zoom Ashley Jacobs/Instagram

Eubanks, 36, Olindo, 27, and Meissner, 34, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about Jacobs' claims.

The three were all vocal on social media on Thursday, sharing Wash's statement denying the alleged affair with Eubanks' husband.

"It is so sad that this kind, beautiful and innocent girl had to be drug into the mud," said Eubanks on Instagram Stories. "I signed up for this by being on TV. She didn't. Rebecca Wash is the victim here."

Wimberly did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. He and Eubanks have been married since 2014 and share daughter 2½-year-old daughter Palmer Corinne.

Regarding Eubanks' response, Meissner later shared a message Olindo first wrote on her Instagram Stories. "To all those asking why Cameran, Chelsea and I (and anyone with a life they want to protect) quit the show, it's s--- like this," Olindo said. "Shame on you Kathryn Dennis for this and MANY other things."

Olindo included a monkey emoji at the end of her message.

Image zoom Naomie Olindo/Instagram

The emoji was likely a nod to the headlines Dennis made earlier this week when she sent the animal animation during a heated debate with black radio show host Tamika Gadsden.

Dennis, 28, apologized for using the racially insensitive emoji after Gadsden posted screengrabs of their back and forth on social media. Dennis has since been let go from her job as brand ambassador for Gwynn's of Mount Pleasant, a luxury lifestyle store in South Carolina.

"I want to acknowledge that using a monkey emoji in my text was offensive, and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize to anyone and everyone I hurt. Although the context was not my intention, there are no 'ifs ands or buts' that excuse me," Dennis tweeted.