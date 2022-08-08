People.com Entertainment TV Ashley Iaconetti Will 'Be Really Upset' If This 'Bachelorette' Guy Doesn't Get a Final Rose The Bachelor in Paradise alum also spills on the one moment this season that made her "feel bad" for one of the Bachelorettes By Kelly Wynne Kelly Wynne Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines and Antonia DeBianchi Antonia DeBianchi Instagram Twitter Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 8, 2022 01:55 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Ashley Iaconetti has her eye on one Bachelorette guy this season — specifically for Rachel Recchia. In a conversation with PEOPLE, Iaconetti said Tino Franco is the gem of the season, and has high hopes for his future on the series. "All I'll say is if Rachel doesn't end up with Tino, I'm going to be really upset," shares Iaconetti, 34. "They're so cute together. He's just a classic.... That's the guy this season." Tino received Recchia's first impression rose at the start of the season. Since then, the pair have developed an even stronger bond, with Tino choosing "Team Rachel" for the remainder of the season. Everything to Know About Tino Franco from The Bachelorette Season 19 Craig Sjodin/ABC As for the "teams" — or the men's decision to choose either Rachel or co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey, Iaconetti shared her thoughts. "I do think that the girls ... emotionally, it's just so much harder for them. And I know that they want to pit them against each other. And I think it's awesome that they have this strong relationship because I truly don't think that they have ever had any animosity against each other," Iaconetti says. "But I will say that one episode where Rachel has rose denied in public — that hurts," she continues. "And I feel bad because it's already such a tough experience, to experience so much rejection on top of it because it's sort of like a pick-a-Bachelorette situation." For the season as a whole, Iaconetti and husband Jared Haibon are still tuned in. "Even though I do think that there's ego bruises and it's emotional for them, we just love the franchise so much. So I'm overall really enjoying it." The Bachelorette: Rachel Recchia Sends a Suitor Home After He Compares Her to His Dying Dog Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Iaconetti first appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor before she made her way to Bachelor in Paradise. She and Haibon cultivated a strong friendship for years, during which Iaconetti was vocal about her crush on him, and eventually the relationship became romantic connection. They got engaged in 2018, married in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Dawson, this past January. The Bachelorette Season 19: Who Has Been Eliminated and Who Is Still in the Competition The current season of The Bachelorette is still in full swing with hometown dates on the horizon. So far, neither woman has a clear front-runner, though Iaconetti isn't the only one who wants to see Rachel and Tino end up together. Viewers have been vocal about their support for Rachel and Tino via Twitter. "Rachel take tino and RUN they have another bachelorette they'll be fine grab him and GO," one viewer wrote. "Rachel and Tino or we riot," another tweeted. "Or we at least make Tino the next Bachelor." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.