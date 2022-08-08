Ashley Iaconetti Will 'Be Really Upset' If This 'Bachelorette' Guy Doesn't Get a Final Rose

Ashley Iaconetti has her eye on one Bachelorette guy this season — specifically for Rachel Recchia.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Iaconetti said Tino Franco is the gem of the season, and has high hopes for his future on the series.

"All I'll say is if Rachel doesn't end up with Tino, I'm going to be really upset," shares Iaconetti, 34. "They're so cute together. He's just a classic.... That's the guy this season."

Tino received Recchia's first impression rose at the start of the season. Since then, the pair have developed an even stronger bond, with Tino choosing "Team Rachel" for the remainder of the season.

As for the "teams" — or the men's decision to choose either Rachel or co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey, Iaconetti shared her thoughts.

"I do think that the girls ... emotionally, it's just so much harder for them. And I know that they want to pit them against each other. And I think it's awesome that they have this strong relationship because I truly don't think that they have ever had any animosity against each other," Iaconetti says.

"But I will say that one episode where Rachel has rose denied in public — that hurts," she continues. "And I feel bad because it's already such a tough experience, to experience so much rejection on top of it because it's sort of like a pick-a-Bachelorette situation."

For the season as a whole, Iaconetti and husband Jared Haibon are still tuned in. "Even though I do think that there's ego bruises and it's emotional for them, we just love the franchise so much. So I'm overall really enjoying it."

Iaconetti first appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor before she made her way to Bachelor in Paradise. She and Haibon cultivated a strong friendship for years, during which Iaconetti was vocal about her crush on him, and eventually the relationship became romantic connection. They got engaged in 2018, married in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Dawson, this past January.

The current season of The Bachelorette is still in full swing with hometown dates on the horizon. So far, neither woman has a clear front-runner, though Iaconetti isn't the only one who wants to see Rachel and Tino end up together.

Viewers have been vocal about their support for Rachel and Tino via Twitter. "Rachel take tino and RUN they have another bachelorette they'll be fine grab him and GO," one viewer wrote.

"Rachel and Tino or we riot," another tweeted. "Or we at least make Tino the next Bachelor."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.