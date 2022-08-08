Ashley Iaconetti Will 'Be Really Upset' If This 'Bachelorette' Guy Doesn't Get a Final Rose

The Bachelor in Paradise alum also spills on the one moment this season that made her "feel bad" for one of the Bachelorettes

By
and
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE. She writes everything from exclusives with Martha Stewart to coverage of TikTok food trends. Before joining PEOPLE, Antonia wrote for the recipe vertical at the Kitchn. She has also freelanced for TODAY Digital, Food52, and Insider. She graduated from Boston University with a degree in Journalism. Antonia enjoys baking and posting food content to Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2022 01:55 PM
Ashley Iaconetti attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California.
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Ashley Iaconetti has her eye on one Bachelorette guy this season — specifically for Rachel Recchia.

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Iaconetti said Tino Franco is the gem of the season, and has high hopes for his future on the series.

"All I'll say is if Rachel doesn't end up with Tino, I'm going to be really upset," shares Iaconetti, 34. "They're so cute together. He's just a classic.... That's the guy this season."

Tino received Recchia's first impression rose at the start of the season. Since then, the pair have developed an even stronger bond, with Tino choosing "Team Rachel" for the remainder of the season.

RACHEL RECCHIA, TINO
Craig Sjodin/ABC

As for the "teams" — or the men's decision to choose either Rachel or co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey, Iaconetti shared her thoughts.

"I do think that the girls ... emotionally, it's just so much harder for them. And I know that they want to pit them against each other. And I think it's awesome that they have this strong relationship because I truly don't think that they have ever had any animosity against each other," Iaconetti says.

"But I will say that one episode where Rachel has rose denied in public — that hurts," she continues. "And I feel bad because it's already such a tough experience, to experience so much rejection on top of it because it's sort of like a pick-a-Bachelorette situation."

For the season as a whole, Iaconetti and husband Jared Haibon are still tuned in. "Even though I do think that there's ego bruises and it's emotional for them, we just love the franchise so much. So I'm overall really enjoying it."

TINO, RACHEL RECCHIA
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Iaconetti first appeared on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor before she made her way to Bachelor in Paradise. She and Haibon cultivated a strong friendship for years, during which Iaconetti was vocal about her crush on him, and eventually the relationship became romantic connection. They got engaged in 2018, married in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Dawson, this past January.

The current season of The Bachelorette is still in full swing with hometown dates on the horizon. So far, neither woman has a clear front-runner, though Iaconetti isn't the only one who wants to see Rachel and Tino end up together.

Viewers have been vocal about their support for Rachel and Tino via Twitter. "Rachel take tino and RUN they have another bachelorette they'll be fine grab him and GO," one viewer wrote.

"Rachel and Tino or we riot," another tweeted. "Or we at least make Tino the next Bachelor."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
The Bachelorette recap. Rachel and Gabby
'The Bachelorette' : Rachel Recchia Sends a Suitor Home After He Compares Her to His Dying Dog
THE BACHELORETTE - Ahead of the season premiere of The Bachelorette, press, influencers, Bachelor Nation fans and more boarded The FantaSEA One Yacht in Marina Del Rey, California, to celebrate the historic double-Bachelorette season with the leading ladies themselves, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Following red carpet arrivals, guests were treated to a memorable photo opportunity with the iconic red convertible, preview screening of the premiere episode, reception on the water and giveaways. (Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey Denies 'Any Competition' with Rachel Recchia Despite 'Insecure Moments'
THE BACHELORETTE - “1903” – RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
'The Bachelorette' Switches Up the Format After 1 Man Calls Gabby Windey 'Rough Around the Edges'
jared haibon and ashley ioaconetti cafe
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti's 'Bachelor'-Themed Cafe Includes Fun Nods to the Franchise
Gabby and Rachel - THE BACHELORETTE
'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby and Rachel Send 1 Man Home After He Expresses 'Calculated Thoughts'
THE BACHELORETTE - "1901” – Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes. Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one. A double-the-drama season for the books begins when “The Bachelorette” premieres MONDAY, JULY 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
'The Bachelorette' 's Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Shockingly Cancel Their First Rose Ceremony
THE BACHELORETTE - Ahead of the season premiere of The Bachelorette, press, influencers, Bachelor Nation fans and more boarded The FantaSEA One Yacht in Marina Del Rey, California, to celebrate the historic double-Bachelorette season with the leading ladies themselves, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Following red carpet arrivals, guests were treated to a memorable photo opportunity with the iconic red convertible, preview screening of the premiere episode, reception on the water and giveaways.
Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on Tough 'Bachelorette' Cuts: 'We Know What It's Like to Be Strung Along'
@BacheloretteABC Our leading ladies, @GabrielaWindey and @pilot__rachel , are talking ALL things #TheBachelorette on @JimmyKimmelLive TONIGHT!
Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Tease This Season's Fantasy Suite Dates
THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode TBD" (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
'The Bachelorette' 's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Are 'Excited' for Fans to See Their 'Separate Journeys'
jesse palmer
Jesse Palmer Says' Bachelorette' Rules Will Be 'Broken' Due to 'Unique Situation' of Two Leads
THE BACHELORETTE - "Episode TBD" (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
Everything to Know About 'The Bachelorette' Season 19
Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia on Their ‘Crazy’ New Season and How It Worked
Co-Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Break Down How Their 'Crazy' Season Worked
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
Everything to Know About Tino Franco from 'The Bachelorette' Season 19
Clayton Echard
Clayton Echard Calls His Season of 'The Bachelor' a 'Train Wreck': I'm 'Embarrassed and Disgusted'
kaitlyn bristowe
Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to 'The Bachelorette' Having Two Leads: 'Why Are We Doing This Again?'
Gabby Windey
Everything You Need to Know About the New Bachelorette Gabby Windey