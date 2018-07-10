Ashley Iaconetti Sympathizes with The Bachelorette's Colton Underwood Over Virginity Reveal

If anyone knows a thing or two about talking about their virginity on national television, it’s Ashley Iaconetti.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum made headlines back in 2015 when she revealed she was a virgin while competing on Chris Soules‘ season of The Bachelor. And this week, Colton Underwood became the latest franchise contestant to speak candidly about his virginity when he disclosed the information to Becca Kufrin on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelorette.

While discussing the episode during an appearance on Access Tuesday, Iaconetti, 30, said she felt “a lot of sympathy for Colton in that moment.”

“I am definitely used to talking about it on camera and … it is so hard,” she said. “You really don’t even have any idea how awkward it is to talk about that and reveal that on camera unless you’ve done it.”

“I said it to Chris Soules on that season and I have to be honest, I didn’t think that he thought it was very attractive,” she recalled. “I think he stopped looking at me as a sexual object at that point — I felt a change in our relationship. I do not think that is the case in this situation at all, but what I am really tired of is the show making it seem like such a big deal, such a big reveal — like it’s even something we have to talk about at this point in a relationship. But mainly what I find so frustrating is that they keep making it seem, time and time again, like it’s a reason for some romantic development to stop.”

Nevertheless, Iaconetti — now engaged to her fellow Paradise alum Jared Haibon — said she’s glad she was open about her own story.

“As awkward as it is talking about it on the show … I’m so glad that I was maybe forced into talking about it a little bit,” she said. “Because the amount of people who have come up to me and said, ‘Thank you for making me not feel alone, thank you for making me feel cool and normal’ — and now Colton as a hot guy saying this? It’s going to make so many other people feel normal.”

In the end, I’m thankful I was open about my virginity on the show because it made a lot of people feel less alone. I’ll be forever touched by the people who have thanked me for making them feel like they aren’t the only ones. Thank you for your vulnerability, @Colt3FIVE. — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) July 10, 2018

On the show, Underwood’s big reveal came during a one-on-one date with Kufrin. Visibly nervous, he explained that he’s not waiting until marriage to have sex or holding off for religious reasons, but that he simply hasn’t met the right person yet. Though Kufrin initially excused herself to gather her thoughts, she later returned and offered him a rose, guaranteeing him a hometown date on next week’s episode.

Many fans took issue with Kufrin’s on-screen reaction, but according to Iaconetti, it was simply the product of some clever editing.

“I don’t call the show out for editing very much, but it was definitely edited and Becca even tweeted: ‘I’m pretty sure I had to go to the bathroom,’ ” she said on Access. “She definitely didn’t get up at that point, she probably didn’t walk around — unless asked.”

Gotta acknowledge the edit sometimes! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/Zk5tnCkzr3 — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) July 10, 2018

Can confirm. There was 0 intent to be disrespectful…I definitely did not take it that way. https://t.co/UJrMUQRmU5 — Colton Underwood (@Colt3FIVE) July 10, 2018

Underwood has also defended Kufrin’s televised reaction to his reveal.

“Can confirm. There was 0 intent to be disrespectful…I definitely did not take it that way,” he tweeted in response to her tweet that she got up to go the bathroom.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.