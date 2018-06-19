The Bachelor's Ashley Iaconetti 'Had Her Suspicions' Jared Haibon Would Propose in Mexico: Source

She was hoping it would happen — and it did!

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon got engaged while filming the upcoming fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico on Sunday. The setting couldn’t have been more perfect — after all, it’s where the Bachelor alums’ up-and-down relationship began three years ago. And in fact, a source tells PEOPLE that Iaconetti had a feeling Haibon might get down on one knee during the trip.

“Ashley had her suspicions that an engagement would happen in Mexico,” the source says. “But she didn’t want to get herself too psyched out and then have nothing happen.”

According to the source, the couple is “so excited” and “thrilled.”

Iaconetti, 30, and Haibon, 29, met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 — and as viewers are well aware, it was pretty much love at first sight for Iaconetti. But while they went on dates (even an overnight one!), Haibon wasn’t quite as enamored. Iaconetti was unlucky in love once again when the two returned for season 3 the following summer, but nevertheless, they remained friends even after things didn’t work out romantically.

But things change. After her Bachelor Winter Games romance with Kevin Wendt fizzled out in March, Haibon professed his love for Iaconetti and they started dating. They officially confirmed their relationship in late May, and the rest is history.

“There’s just this undeniable, magnetic force between the two of us that just is indescribable,” Haibon recently told PEOPLE. “Love conquered.”

The new season of Bachelor in Paradise will premiere this summer on ABC.