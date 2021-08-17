Ashley Iaconetti Posts Hilariously Awkward Bachelor in Paradise Throwback with Jared Haibon

"One day you're gonna have his baby," the now-pregnant reality star joked to her former self

In honor of the season 7 premiere Monday, Iaconetti, 33, looked back on the couple's experience on the ABC show, posting a silly photo of herself awkwardly lying on the beach as Haibon, 32, walked past her.

"Don't worry, girl," the pregnant reality star captioned the Instagram post. "You're really awkward right now, but one day you're gonna have his baby. #HappyParadiseDay."

"Alright, I'll give it to you. This is a great caption," Haibon commented.

"Ha!!! Love this," Ali Fedotowsky-Manno commented. Added Elyse Dehlbom, "And the best caption goes to….. ASHLEY!"

Carly Waddell commented "Hahahahahahahaha," and Jamie Otis wrote: "ENCOURAGING awkward girls everywhere ... there is a chance for us!"

Iaconetti and Haibon met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2015. They didn't officially become a couple until three years later, after they'd gone through several ups and downs.

The two got engaged in June 2018 during a joint appearance on Bachelor in Paradise's fifth season, and they tied the knot in Newport, Rhode Island, in August 2019. Last month, Iaconetti and Haibon announced that they are expecting their first child.

While they have yet to reveal their child's sex, Iaconetti and Haibon recently told Entertainment Tonight that they have a "gut feeling" they're having a son. And they already have a movie-inspired name picked out for their little one on the way.

"I've had this name [picked out] since I was like, 20, and Jared really liked it," Iaconetti said.