Ashley Iaconetti had a different plan for her life before getting engaged to Jared Haibon.

On Monday’s episode of her podcast, Almost Famous, with Ben Higgins, Iaconetti, 30, revealed she planned to freeze her eggs.

“I was going to do it for my 30th birthday. … I was planning on it. I turned 30 in March,” Iaconetti said on her show.

But before she went through with it, Iaconetti fell in love with Haibon, 30, who proposed to her in June while the two were in Mexico filming the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. The couple began dating in May after three years of ups and downs.

“I didn’t have to, which was really nice,” Iaconetti said of freezing her eggs. “I saved a lot of money there. But if [Jared] hadn’t come into the picture at that time, I definitely would have.”

Iaconetti previously revealed that now that she’s found her person, she wants to start a family in a couple of years.

“I just know that I want to start trying to have kids at 32,” Iaconetti said on the digital series The Story of Us. “We’re engaged now, so we’ll get to the wedding and then maybe pop out a couple kids!” Haibon added.

While the lovebirds can’t wait to spend forever together, they’re still in the midst of planning their wedding.

In November, Iaconetti stopped by PEOPLE TV’s Chatter and opened up about her upcoming nuptials.

“I definitely will be crying through my vows whether I write them or not, but I think the plan right now is that we’re going to write them,” Iaconetti explained when asked if she’ll be able to hold back tears before saying “I do.”

“I have to read from the paper,” Iaconetti continued. “Who can memorize their own vows and then be up and there and be emotional?”

“I can’t imagine myself being dry-eyed while reading my own vows,” Iaconetti said.

As for when Iaconetti and Haibon will tie the knot, Iaconetti told PEOPLE that their wedding will be sometime next year.