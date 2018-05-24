There are no tears left to cry for Ashley Iaconetti!

Earlier this week, Iaconetti and Jared Haibon publicly announced that after meeting three summers ago on Bachelor in Paradise, they are officially dating.

But before the Bachelor alums finally found a way to make their relationship work, for the past couple of years, the 30-year-old has enjoyed a beloved status among many fans for her numerous teary-eyed appearances on the dating franchise.

Here’s a look back at some of her most memorable cries.

Ashley Iaconetti

Dumped in the Desert

During Iaconetti’s first appearance on The Bachelor in 2016, when viewers watched her compete for Chris Soules’ heart, the reality star was in for a shock when Soules dumped her during a 2-on-1 date in Badlands National Park in South Dakota.

After telling Iaconetti he didn’t feel like he could provide her with the lifestyle she really wanted, the reality star walked off into the distance while loudly crying.

“Are you kidding me?” she asked.

This came many episodes after Iaconetti revealed for the first time that she was a virgin and that she’d never had a boyfriend.

He’s Just Not That Into You … Again

When Iaconetti returned to Bachelor in Paradise for a second time in 2016, after previously getting her heart broken by Haibon — who “dumped” her despite having strong feelings for her — she felt ready to give her relationship with Haibon another chance … until he told her that that he was “kind of hanging out” with their fellow contestant Caila Quinn.

So Iaconetti did what any girl does who gets her heart broken for a second time in paradise: She had a good cry while talking to a parrot.

“This is worth crying over, right?” she asked, while the bird helpfully “talked back” to her about how Quinn wasn’t worthy of Haibon.

I Wish I Knew How to Quit You

Of course, that wasn’t the only time Iaconetti let the tears fly that season.

Although she started off the show by vowing she was only going to cry three times, before the season was even halfway over she had already more than exceeded her goal.

Although the Iaconetti and Haibon hadn’t been able to make things work on BiP, the pair remained friends and began to see each other after Iaconetti broke things off with Kevin Wendt, whom she began dating during Bachelor Winter Games.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Courtesy Ashley Iaconetti

“I ended the relationship because it had run its course — and then Jared was still there,” she said in an episode of her show The Story of Us.