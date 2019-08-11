Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Married! Bachelor in Paradise Couple Weds in Rhode Island

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have officially found paradise — with each other!

The Bachelor in Paradise alums said “I do” during an elegant, romantic ceremony in Rhode Island on Sunday evening, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

“We freakishly agreed on everything. Growing up we had the exact same vision of our wedding, [doing] it as grandiose as it has become,” Iaconetti told PEOPLE ahead of their lavish nuptials. Adds Haibon, whose dog Clark served as ring bearer: “We’re so accustomed to being together, and living together, that marriage is the obvious next step!”

Exchanging both traditional and personalized vows in a ceremony officiated by Bachelor producer Elan Gale at an intimate church before heading to their wedding reception, Iaconetti, 31, and Haibon, 30, got emotional as they became husband and wife in front of 180 guests.

On her wedding day, Iaconetti — whose bridesmaids wore emerald-green gowns by Tarik Ediz — looked every bit the princess in an Ines Di Santo ballgown she purchased from Lovella in Glendale and jewels from Brooke Rayn Jewelry.

Haibon chose a tuxedo from Black Tux for his wedding day, while his groomsmen also wore tuxes from the brand and Mattarazi Uomo.

Bachelor and Bachelorette alums Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins, Evan Bass, Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley, Olivia Caridi, JJ Lane, Dean Unglert, Chris Strandburg, Nick Viall and more were in attendance as the couple said “I do” and exchanged Neil Lane wedding bands.

Viall and Unglert were two of nine groomsmen, while Tanner Tolbert — who recently welcomed a son with wife Jade Roper Tolbert — supported the couple from California. Jade, one of 11 bridesmaids, revealed on Saturday that she is still recovering from giving birth and said she was “saddened” to miss “our dear friends’ wedding.”

At the newlyweds’ reception (also planned by celebrity favorite Troy Williams of Simply Troy), Iaconetti and Haibon served New England-inspired hors d’oeuvres and treated guests to a pasta bar during cocktail hour before everyone tucked into traditional wedding fare by Blackstone Catering.

Fittingly, guests sipped on signature cocktails called “Ashley’s Tears,” “Jack and Rose” and “The Brady Punch” (in a nod to Haibon’s love of Tom Brady).

Later in the evening, the reality stars — who tapped American Idol alum David Cook to sing “Ever the Same” for their first dance at the reception (designed by Birch Event Design) — cut into a custom wedding cake baked by Shelby Elizabeth Cakes’ Shelby Bower, the winner of an episode of Wedding Cake Championship on which Iaconetti and Haibon previously made an appearance as judges.

Dunkin’ Donuts also partnered up with Banga Portrait Studio to provide custom edible photo donuts as an extra-special treat.

Forgoing a raucous bash, Iaconetti (who changed into an Alyne by Rita Vanieris gown from Kinsley James Bridal in West Hollywood for the reception) and Haibon kept their wedding day chic and elegant.

The couple chose Jordan Kahn Band to play romantic tunes, including “A Whole New World,” Elton John’s “Your Song” and Taylor Swift‘s “Love Story,” during dinner before guests danced to tunes spun by DJ Jack Ford.

Says Iaconetti: “Jared and I from the very beginning have been saying we don’t want our wedding to be a party. We want it to be a romantic experience!”