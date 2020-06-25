Ashley Iaconetti Says Jared Haibon Deserves 'Round of Applause' After 13 Weeks with His In-Laws

The Bachelor in Paradise couple has been staying with her parents in Virginia amid the coronavirus pandemic

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are heading home.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple has been living with Iaconetti's parents in Great Falls, Virginia, since the U.S. coronavirus outbreak earlier this year. As they prepare to travel back to Los Angeles, Iaconetti dedicated a sweet post in her husband's honor for surviving the unexpectedly lengthy stay.

"This amazing man spent 13 weeks at his in-laws'!! I think he deserves a round of applause for getting out of it sane!" she wrote. "Since day one of friendship, Jared fit right into my family. I'm so grateful for that."

"Despite the unfortunate circumstances of this long stay being because of COVID-19, I'll be forever thankful for all the quality time I got with my family," she continued. "I'm going to miss the family dinners and endlessly watching Sex and the City with my mom. Honestly, we're not even itching to leave, but we're also looking forward to living just as a couple again starting the week. It's about to be our last month technically as newlyweds!"

The couple recently celebrated Father's Day with Iaconetti's dad and the rest of the family, enjoying an outdoor dinner at RPM Italian in Washington, D.C.

"My dad is that kind of guy that people want to party with and people want to work with," Iaconetti captioned a group selfie. "My dad taught me how to work and love hard and to be vocal about my passions, which include people most importantly. Whenever someone says I'm like him I feel so proud. 💗 I love you, @djimd so much!!! I'm going to miss him so much once Jared and I go to living alone."

"Happy Father's Day to the greatest father-in-law a guy could ask for!!" Haibon commented on the post.

Iaconetti, 32, and Haibon, 31, met on the beaches of Paradise in 2015, but things never quite took off — even after both returned for another round of the show in 2016. It appeared they were destined to be friends — until they started dating in 2018. Fast forward a few months: PEOPLE exclusively announced their engagement in June 2018, and they tied the knot during an elegant, romantic ceremony officiated by former Bachelor producer Elan Gale last August.

"It was an overwhelming day," Haibon told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "I was going through my vows surrounded by all my groomsmen, and it just made me feel incredible to know there were a lot of people who care about me."

"When Ashley walked down the aisle, I cried immediately," he continued. "To hear her speak those vows in that moment is something I'll never forget for the rest of my life."