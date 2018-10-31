Ashley Iaconetti Says She and Jared Haibon Are Writing Their Vows: 'I Definitely Will Be Crying'

Ashley Iaconetti knows her wedding to Jared Haibon will be an emotional day.

On Tuesday, The Bachelor star stopped by PEOPLE TV’s Chatter and opened up about her upcoming nuptials.

“I definitely will be crying through my vows whether I write them or not, but I think the plan right now is that we’re going to write them,” Iaconetti explained when asked if she’ll be able to hold back tears before saying “I do.”

“I have to read from the paper,” Iaconetti continued. “Who can memorize their own vows and then be up and there and be emotional?”

“I can’t imagine myself being dry-eyed while reading my own vows,” Iaconetti said.

Iaconetti, who got engaged to Haibon in June after he proposed to her while in Mexico during Bachelor in Paradise, also revealed their wedding will not be televised.

“Bachelor never formally asked us if we wanted to get married on the show, but Paradise was probably our only option if we decided to get married on screen,” Iaconetti said.

“We decided not to do that just because we wanted to have a bigger wedding. When the show is in charge of it they have a lot of guest requests and you have to also narrow your list down,” Iaconetti explained.

Iaconetti also confirmed Bachelor alum Tanner Tolbert will officiate the ceremony.

As for Iaconetti’s bridal party, that will remain a private. “We have not even told our bridal parties who they are, so we’re going to keep that secret for right now.”

While their wedding is still in the planning stages, Iaconetti and Haibon have already started thinking about starting a family.

“I just know that I want to start trying to have kids at 32,” Iaconetti said in July. Adds Haibon: “We’re engaged now, so we’ll get to the wedding and then maybe pop out a couple kids!”

