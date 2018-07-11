Bachelor in Paradise's Ashley Iaconetti Plans to Start a Family with Jared Haibon at 32

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon just got engaged last month, but the Bachelor in Paradise alums are already thinking about their big day.

“About a year would be a nice time,” Iaconetti, 30, tells PEOPLE exclusively in its latest issue. “We’re both definitely on par with a bigger wedding. We’ve always imagined that.”

Haibon admits he had already been planning to propose for weeks before they headed to the set of Bachelor in Paradise in June. “I knew since we started dating that this wasn’t just a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship,” he says. “I knew from day one, I’m going to propose.”

Haibon — who asked her parents for their blessing ahead of time — had previously told Iaconetti he wanted to “go back to Paradise and make it right.”

“I was definitely nervous,” says Haibon about the romantic proposal. Adds Iaconetti: “He did a great job hiding whatever nerves he had! He was not showing any red flags as to what he was going to do that day. There is not a thing I would change. There were plenty of tears, so many tears.”

While the couple — who first met three years ago on Bachelor in Paradise — are still researching venues and thinking about their guest list, there’s one aspect of the wedding they’re both on board with: their officiant.

“We want Tanner [Tolbert] to officiate the wedding,” says Haibon, 29, about his pal. “Tanner and Jade have been the couple that we were closest to within the Bachelor family. Tanner’s been so intricate in our relationship the past couple years.”

Indeed, Tolbert encouraged Haibon to come clean to Iaconetti about his feelings for her, and “he was the one who really supported me,” says the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast co-host.

After Iaconetti and Haibon revealed they had been secretly dating on the entertainment host’s digital series The Story of Us, the pair have been happily nesting in Los Angeles and planning for their future together.

“I just know that I want to start trying to have kids at 32,” says Iaconetti. Adds Haibon: “We’re engaged now, so we’ll get to the wedding and then maybe pop out a couple kids!”

While Haibon admits he has a few regrets about his up-and-down friendship with Iaconetti over the years, the reality stars believe everything happened the way it was supposed to.

“It’s this weird way of looking at it because I wish I could’ve been better or at least just really expressed myself better in a lot of moments over the past three years,” he says. “We’ve been able to overcome a lot of obstacles in our own lives over the past couple years because our friendship has been so strong. I wonder if we were a couple at any point over the past couple years, if we would’ve been able to overcome them.”

Now with a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring securely on Iaconetti’s finger, Haibon can’t imagine life without his fiancée by his side.

“I have such an appreciation for Ashley,” he says. “I’ve always loved her as a human being and as my close friend, but everything that’s happened over the past six months gives me an appreciation towards [her] that I don’t think I could’ve ever felt if we just started dating after season two of Paradise. Every time I look at her I feel so grateful that she’s by my side.”

And though Iaconetti’s shed many tears over Haibon over the last three years, the wait was all worth it. Says the TV host: “This is the ideal man. Everybody needs to hold out for their Jared. If I knew he was going to turn out to be like this, I would’ve waited a couple more years!”