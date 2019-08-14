Ashley Iaconetti Says Husband Jared Haibon Crying at Their Wedding Was the ‘Pinnacle’ of Her Life

Make sure to watch Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon’s People Weddings special on PeopleTV, streaming now.

Ashley Iaconetti became infamous for her heartbroken sobbing on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, but it was her husband Jared Haibon who “cried all day” on their wedding day.

“It was an overwhelming day. I was going through my vows surrounded by all my groomsmen, and it just made me feel incredible to know there were a lot of people who care about me,” Haibon tells PEOPLE exclusively about getting emotional early on in the day.

Then before he walked down the aisle at Kay Chapel in Newport, Rhode Island, with his best friends by his side, the reality star again teared up. “I started crying with them, and then once people started walking through the aisle, I cried.”

But the most touching moment, of course, was when he saw his bride coming his way.

“When Ashley walked down the aisle, I cried immediately,” says Haibon, who saw Iaconetti — looking gorgeous in an Ines di Santo ballgown from Lovella Bridal — for the first time on their wedding day right before they exchanged vows. The star, whose makeup artist Emma Willis kept her look natural, finished off her “princess” bridal look with jewels by Brooke Rayn.

“To hear her speak those vows in that moment is something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life,” he adds. Says Iaconetti, who also shed tears during their ceremony that was officiated by Bachelor producer Elan Gale: “Jared crying was probably the pinnacle of my life!”

Bachelor and Bachelorette alums Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins, Evan Bass, Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley, Olivia Caridi, JJ Lane, Dean Unglert, Chris Strandburg, Nick Viall and more were all in attendance as the couple said “I do” and exchanged Neil Lane wedding bands.

Planned by Troy Williams of Simply Troy and designed by Birch Event Design, the couple’s wedding day was a “romantic experience” for them and their guests, who were welcomed into the wedding with custom signs featuring calligraphy by Details and Swirls.

At the chapel, the couple had a few select friends, including groomsman Viall, share special readings from their favorite romantic comedies: When Harry Met Sally and Jerry Maguire.

“Nick didn’t need to look at the script once up there!” says Haibon. “And to hear Elan speak upon his relationship with us was truly incredible. He elaborated about how Ashley is a goldfish and she needed a fish bowl, and how I give qualities similar to a fish bowl. It sounds weird but it made perfect sense.”

Adds Iaconetti: “It was funny, it was tear-jerking. People just kept coming up to us and saying they’d never seen a ceremony like that before. It was so personalized to us and amazing.”

At the newlyweds’ reception (held at Rosecliff mansion), Iaconetti and Haibon served New England-inspired hors d’oeuvres and treated guests to a pasta bar during cocktail hour before everyone tucked into traditional wedding fare by Blackstone Catering.

Fittingly, guests sipped on signature cocktails called “Ashley’s Tears,” “Jack and Rose” and “The Brady Punch” (in a nod to Haibon’s love of Tom Brady).

“Ashley and Jared were always in sync with everything they wanted for their wedding day. I wanted to give them the happily ever after that they both deserved. All three days of wedding events were created with thoughtful, extremely personalized details that celebrated their immense love of romance in movies and storybook fairy tales,” Williams tells PEOPLE. “Love is attention to the details, and they simply wanted every moment of the night to count. From the biggest to the smallest detail, their loved ones felt like they were super VIP and had stepped into a grand romantic movie. For that night, Ashley and Jared got to live out their wildest dreams to the fullest. Jared gave Ashley his final rose, but I gave them Rosecliff Mansion for their wedding.”

“What a day! With all hands on deck, we dressed the entire ballroom with hundreds of candles and lush florals in just one hour. The vision was to mirror Ashley and Jared’s modern-day love story in the ballroom’s traditional setting,” adds Birch Event Design’s president and creative director Josh Spiegel. “Understanding the couple’s inspiration, we avoided anything suggesting ‘party atmosphere’ and designed an intimate reception that screamed timeless romance. For their ceremony, we carefully added beautiful florals and greenery to the space without taking away from its inherent charm.”

Later in the evening, the reality stars — who tapped American Idol alum David Cook to sing “Ever the Same” for their first dance at the reception — cut into a custom wedding cake baked by Shelby Elizabeth Cakes’ Shelby Bower, the winner of an episode of Wedding Cake Championship, on which Iaconetti and Haibon previously made an appearance as judges.

Dunkin’ Donuts also partnered up with Banga Portrait Studio to provide custom edible photo donuts as an extra-special treat, and Shake Shack surprised the bride and groom with a dance floor delivery of burgers and fries for their guests.

Forgoing a raucous bash, Iaconetti (who changed into an Alyne by Rita Vanieris gown from Kinsley James Bridal in West Hollywood for the reception) and Haibon kept their wedding day chic and elegant.

Minted, Bergsten Music, Ormonde Production, Party Rentals LTD, PEAK Event Services and La Tavola all had a hand in bringing their Beauty and the Beast-inspired reception to life.

The couple chose Timeless Band, Lilly Innella Quartet and Jordan Kahn Orchestra to play romantic tunes, including “A Whole New World,” Elton John’s “Your Song” and Taylor Swift‘s “Love Story,” during dinner before guests — who rode Viking Tour Trolleys from the chapel to Rosecliff — danced to tunes spun by DJ Jack Ford.

At the end of the evening, the newlyweds were sent off in a Rolls-Royce from Five Star Limo by their loved ones under the glow of light sticks — after Viall caught Iaconetti’s bouquet.

“I saw Nick and I was like, ‘Man, if anyone’s been through the ringer, it’s Nick!’ All my girlfriends are young and beautiful and don’t need the bouquet right now,” says Iaconetti. Adds Haibon: “He was like, ‘I’m gonna elbow people!’ He made a really nice one-hand catch. Let’s see how it works out for him!”

Reflecting on the fairy-tale day, the couple is over the moon with how everything turned out. “It was really fun and emotional, and it was everything I could’ve possibly imagined,” says Haibon.