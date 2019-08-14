“It’s been incredible to have Troy [be our planner] because he’s just a great friend and made the experience so much more personal and enthusiastic,” says Haibon of their planner, Troy Williams of Simply Troy, who worked with Birch Event Design on floral design and production for the wedding day. “He’s so overly positive and optimistic, and enjoys life so much that having that warmth placed into wedding planning really made it so much better.”

Adds Iaconetti: “I’m glad that our friends and family could be led by him on our wedding day.”

“Ashley and Jared were always in sync with everything they wanted for their wedding day. I wanted to give them the happily ever after that they both deserved. All three days of wedding events were created with thoughtful, extremely personalized details that celebrated their immense love of romance in movies and storybook fairy tales,” Williams tells PEOPLE. “Love is attention to the details, and they simply wanted every moment of the night to count. From the biggest to the smallest detail, their loved ones felt like they were super VIP and had stepped into a grand romantic movie. For that night, Ashley and Jared got to live out their wildest dreams to the fullest. Jared gave Ashley his final rose, but I gave them Rosecliff Mansion for their wedding.”