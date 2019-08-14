After meeting on the first season of Bachelor in Paradise, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon became best friends — but it took years for them to find solid footing as a couple. On Aug. 11, the reality stars finally got their happily ever after when they wed in Newport, Rhode Island in front of 180 of their closest family and friends.
Iaconetti’s hair stylist and makeup artist Emma Willis perfected the bride’s “princess” look with a half-up, half-down updo and “natural” makeup.
Iaconetti dazzled in jewels by Brooke Rayn.
“It’s obvious that they’re so happy with one another,” says celebrity-favorite jeweler Neil Lane, who collaborated with the couple on their engagement ring and wedding bands. “Everything is a giggly event.”
Haibon and Iaconetti’s gorgeous wedding invitations were created by Minted.
Haibon’s pup Clark served as ring bearer. “We realized we don’t really know any little boys,” says Iaconetti, whose dog Lois wore a dress for the nuptials. “So we decided to have Jared’s dog come out with the rings attached to his tuxedo bandana!”
“When Ashley walked down the aisle, I cried immediately,” says Haibon, who saw Iaconetti — looking gorgeous in an Ines di Santo ballgown from Lovella Bridal — for the first time on their wedding day at Newport’s Kay Chapel right before they exchanged vows.
“To hear [Bachelor producer] Elan Gale speak upon his relationship with us was truly incredible. He elaborated about how Ashley is a goldfish and she needed a fish bowl, and how I give qualities similar to a fish bowl,” says Haibon about their officiant. “It sounds weird but it made perfect sense.”
Adds Iaconetti: “It was funny, it was tear-jerking. People just kept coming up to us and saying they’d never seen a ceremony like that before. It was so personalized to us and amazing.”
“To hear her speak those vows in that moment is something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life,” says Haibon about their emotional ceremony.
Adds Iaconetti, who also shed tears: “Jared crying was probably the pinnacle of my life!”
After the ceremony, the couple jumped into a 1957 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud from Five Star Limo to travel to their reception.
“It was an overwhelming day,” says Haibon, whose bride chose a dramatic floor-sweeping veil to pair with her ballgown.
For their ceremony, the couple had a few select friends, including groomsman Nick Viall (who later caught Iaconetti’s bouquet), share special readings from their favorite romantic comedies: When Harry Met Sally and Jerry Maguire.
“Nick didn’t need to look at the script once up there!” says Haibon.
Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum Dean Unglert also served as a groomsman.
“All my best friends, I had to have in my bridal party,” says Iaconetti, whose sister Lauren served as maid of honor. “I’ve known [almost all 11 girls] for seven, eight years plus, and they’ve been major parts of my life.”
All 11 bridesmaids wore emerald-green gowns by Tarik Ediz.
While Bachelor alum and bridesmaid Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner were unable to attend, the couple surprised the newlyweds with a video that played during the reception.
“They had [their newborn son] Brooks in their hands and Emmy was right next to them,” says Haibon. “Tanner was talking about his own wedding that was televised. Ashley cried [back] then, saying ‘When is it gonna be my turn?’ And he said, ‘Well, Ashley … now it’s your turn!’ We feel really lucky.”
Former Bachelor Ben Higgins cozied up with girlfriend Jessica Clarke.
Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Bachelor Nation alum Jason Tartick flew in from Nashville for the wedding.
Newlyweds Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone celebrated the couple nearly two months after their own wedding.
Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, who also fell in love on Paradise and are expecting their second child later this year, also showed up for the bash.
Guests were welcomed into the wedding with custom signs featuring calligraphy by Details and Swirls.
Fittingly, guests sipped on signature cocktails called “Ashley’s Tears,” “Jack and Rose” and “The Brady Punch” (in a nod to Haibon’s love of Tom Brady).
“It’s been incredible to have Troy [be our planner] because he’s just a great friend and made the experience so much more personal and enthusiastic,” says Haibon of their planner, Troy Williams of Simply Troy, who worked with Birch Event Design on floral design and production for the wedding day. “He’s so overly positive and optimistic, and enjoys life so much that having that warmth placed into wedding planning really made it so much better.”
Adds Iaconetti: “I’m glad that our friends and family could be led by him on our wedding day.”
“Ashley and Jared were always in sync with everything they wanted for their wedding day. I wanted to give them the happily ever after that they both deserved. All three days of wedding events were created with thoughtful, extremely personalized details that celebrated their immense love of romance in movies and storybook fairy tales,” Williams tells PEOPLE. “Love is attention to the details, and they simply wanted every moment of the night to count. From the biggest to the smallest detail, their loved ones felt like they were super VIP and had stepped into a grand romantic movie. For that night, Ashley and Jared got to live out their wildest dreams to the fullest. Jared gave Ashley his final rose, but I gave them Rosecliff Mansion for their wedding.”
At the newlyweds’ reception (held at Rosecliff mansion), Iaconetti and Haibon served New England-inspired hors d’oeuvres and treated guests to a pasta bar during cocktail hour before everyone tucked into traditional wedding fare by Blackstone Catering.
Bergsten Music, Ormonde Production, Party Rentals LTD, PEAK Event Services and La Tavola all had a hand in bringing the couple’s Beauty and the Beast-inspired reception to life.
The couple’s wedding videographer, Le Rêve Films, also surprised them with a same-day edit of their wedding weekend at the reception.
Forgoing a raucous bash, Iaconetti (who changed into an Alyne by Rita Vanieris gown from Kinsley James Bridal in West Hollywood for the reception) and Haibon kept their reception chic, elegant and packed with “personalized” moments.
Iaconetti and Haibon tapped American Idol alum David Cook to sing “Ever the Same” for their first dance at the reception.
The couple (with Unglert) chose Timeless Band, Lilly Innella Quartet and Jordan Kahn Orchestra to play romantic tunes, including “A Whole New World,” Elton John’s “Your Song” and Taylor Swift‘s “Love Story,” during dinner before guests danced to tunes spun by DJ Jack Ford.
The couple cut into a custom wedding cake baked by Shelby Elizabeth Cakes’ Shelby Bower, the winner of an episode of Wedding Cake Championship, on which Iaconetti and Haibon previously made an appearance as judges.
Dunkin’ Donuts also partnered up with Banga Portrait Studio to provide custom edible photo donuts as an extra-special treat, and Shake Shack surprised the bride and groom with a dance floor delivery of burgers and fries for their guests.
Reflecting on the fairy-tale day, the couple — who were sent off by their loved ones under the glow of light sticks — are over the moon with how everything turned out.
Says Haibon: “It was really fun and emotional, and it was everything I could’ve possibly imagined.”