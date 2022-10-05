Ashley laconetti and Jared Haibon's Relationship Timeline

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are known in the Bachelor universe for their dramatic first three years, during which they both appeared on Bachelor in Paradise twice.

A year after they met in 2015, Haibon told Bachelor producers that there wasn't anything more than friendship between them. "Who knows what'll happen in the future, but for now, Ashley and I are just really good friends," he said. However, by May 2018, the two were officially dating.

After getting engaged within weeks of announcing their romantic relationship, Iaconetti and Haibon tied the knot in August 2019. In July 2021, the two announced they were expecting their first child, and they welcomed their son, Dawson, in late January 2022.

Haibon wrote on Instagram that labor and delivery went well, captioning a video, "Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn't have gone much smoother 🙏."

From that fateful first meeting all the way to coming up with the perfect name for their baby boy, here is a look at Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's relationship.

Summer 2015: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon meet while filming Bachelor in Paradise

Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Iaconetti and Haibon met when they were both cast on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered on ABC on Aug. 2, 2015. The two were almost immediately interested in each other, with Iaconetti giving Haibon a letter and her rose.

During the season, the couple had an overnight date in the "Fantasy Suite," however, at the end of the show, Iaconetti and Haibon were nothing more than friends.

February 14, 2016: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon attend a Bachelor Nation wedding

Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

During The Bachelor 20: A Celebration of Love special, which aired on Feb. 14, 2016, fans watched Bachelor Nation couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert tie the knot with both Iaconetti and Haibon in attendance.

While Iaconetti admitted that she was hoping for "a little wedding makeout maybe" with Haibon, though he felt differently.

Haibon told producers, "She cares a lot about me, and I care a lot about her. Who knows what'll happen in the future, but for now, Ashley and I are just really good friends."

February 15, 2016: Jared Haibon admits he's "very grateful" for his friendship with Ashley Iaconetti

Both Iaconetti and Haibon told PEOPLE that they were happily friends in February 2016. Iaconetti said, "[Jared is] probably my best friend from the franchise. I spend more time with him than anyone."

Haibon agreed, telling PEOPLE, "Even in Paradise, we had such a good friendship. That was the most difficult part, was hurting somebody that I really care for. I knew we were going to be friends outside of Paradise, and we have become such close friends. I am very grateful for Ashley I. being in my life."

August 2016: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon return to Bachelor in Paradise

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Both Iaconetti and Haibon starred in season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, which premiered in August 2016.

Like the season before, Iaconetti made it clear that she had strong feelings for Haibon. However, Haibon did not reciprocate at the time, choosing to date another Bachelor in Paradise contestant, Caila Quinn, instead.

August 23, 2016: Ashley Iaconetti is accused of sabotaging Jared Haibon's relationship

Later in season 3, Iaconetti was accused of stalking Haibon and Paradise castmate Quinn. In the confessional booth, Iaconetti said, "I'm his main chick. Like, you may be making out with him, but I can make out with his mind. I know how to stimulate him correctly."

September 14, 2016: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon decide to date other people

In an interview with Huffington Post, Haibon admitted to being annoyed that Iaconetti had returned to Paradise for season 3. He said, "If I had any idea that Ashley was coming into Paradise, even if it was a small percentage, to either be with me or get over me, I would never have gone to Paradise. So I think that was one of the things I was most frustrated by."

He went on to say that the two had talked about being on season 3 together but had agreed they would see other people.

February 2018: Ashley Iaconetti moves on from Jared Haibon with Kevin Wendt

Iaconetti joined the cast of Bachelor Winter Games, which premiered on Feb. 13, 2018. She met Kevin Wendt and the two began a relationship. In one episode, Iaconetti told Wendt, "You're probably the only guy that's ever made me feel desired and sexy, but yet at the same time is respectful of me and my decisions, sensitive towards everything, manly and protective. I don't know where you came from."

Iaconetti later said in the confessional booth, "Three years and gallons of tears later, I finally find what I'm looking for. I've always felt like I would one day."

However, by March 2018, the two announced they had ended their relationship.

May 22, 2018: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon start dating

Rich Fury/Getty

However, Iaconetti wasn't single for long: In May 2018, she and Haibon announced they were in a relationship. The two filmed an emotional interview for Iaconetti's show, The Story of Us, in which Haibon recalled their first date, saying, "I remember just being so comfortable with you and how easily we got along … how the conversation just flowed."

Haibon also said that his feelings for Iaconetti were a "slow build" and that finding out she was in a relationship with Wendt was the inspiration he needed to step up.

May 23, 2018: Jared Haibon says Ashley Iaconetti is a "potential life partner"

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Haibon spoke to PEOPLE about his relationship with Iaconetti the next day, saying, "As soon as we started dating, we both knew that this isn't just for us to date as boyfriend/girlfriend — this was more so we were going to date because we see a potential life partner in each other."

That evening, the couple's friend and former Bachelor Nick Viall shared with PEOPLE that he believed the pair would make it. "It's like they're in high school again. It's very cute," he said. "It's very intense and sincere. They're the real deal for sure."

May 27, 2018: Ashely Iaconetti and Jared Haibon recreate their first date

While on a trip to Hawaii, where they also had their first date on Bachelor in Paradise, Haibon shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Iaconetti holding hands. He captioned the snap, "Recreating our first date in Paradise. I should have been holding her hand then. I'm never letting go now."

June 18, 2018: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon get engaged

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Haibon proposed to Iaconetti while the two were in Mexico filming the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise. A source told PEOPLE that Iaconetti had hoped the proposal might happen, saying, "Ashley had her suspicions that an engagement would happen in Mexico but she didn't want to get herself too psyched out and then have nothing happen. They're both thrilled, though!"

July 12, 2018: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon say they have a sensual relationship

About a month after they got engaged, Iaconetti and Haibon spoke to PEOPLE about their relationship. Iaconetti said, "It was amazing to see how natural the romance and the sensuality of our relationship came."

Haibon agreed, adding, "It just felt right. It's so crazy now thinking about a time where we didn't touch. That seems so abnormal."

August 10, 2018: Ashley Iaconetti admits to cheating on Kevin Wendt with Jared Haibon

Iaconetti opened up about the real reason why her relationship with Bachelor Winter Games costar Wendt ended: she cheated. While speaking on her show, The Ben & Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast, she said, "I was dating Kevin like out in the real world for two weeks and Jared came out about his feelings and he kissed me in the airport."

She continued, "Whether you call that cheating that is up to you, by most definitions that is true. But, it was one of the moments of passion, one of those actions — he pulled me in, I kissed him back."

November 16, 2018: Ashley Iaconetti celebrates Jared Haibon's birthday

Paul Archuleta/Getty

Haibon celebrated his milestone 30th birthday in November 2018 and Iaconetti noted the day on Instagram, sharing a photo of the two embracing. She captioned it, "I joke with Jared that he was born about 9 months after me because once I was born, God was like, 'Oh crap, I need to bring a very special man into this world who can deal with this diva. He has to be rich with patience, passion, and sensitivity for this strong willed, high strung, super emotional creature.' Then Jared was created. 💗 Happy 30th birthday to my soulmate, @jaredhaibon. I thank God every day for putting you on this planet and in my life."

February 2019: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon open up about wedding planning

Iacontti told PEOPLE that planning their wedding really wasn't too intense, which surprised her. "It's actually been an amazing experience. I thought it would be stressful, but it's not," she said.

She went on to credit wedding planner Troy Williams with making everything easy, saying, "He's taking care of everything, so this almost feels like a fun hobby to us."

August 9, 2019: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon enjoy a pre-wedding cruise

The couple's wedding weekend got off to a beautiful start when the two enjoyed a welcome cruise in Newport, Rhode Island, with their family, close friends and wedding party.

The following night, the entire group enjoyed a rehearsal dinner at Newport's OceanCliff Hotel, with Iaconetti telling PEOPLE, "We didn't decide on our rehearsal dinner spot until last month. It was one of the very last things we planned."

August 11, 2019: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon get married

Four years after they first met on Bachelor in Paradise, Iaconetti and Haibon married. Iaconetti had previously told PEOPLE that the two had a good time planning the wedding, as their visions aligned completely.

She said, "We freakishly agreed on everything. Growing up, we had the exact same vision of our wedding, [doing] it as grandiose as it has become."

Haibon also chimed in, explaining that marriage was the only step forward for them. He said, "We're so accustomed to being together, and living together, that marriage is the obvious next step!"

August 14, 2019: Jared Haibon reveals his and Ashley Iaconetti's wedding day was "emotional"

Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Days later, Haibon told PEOPLE that the pair's wedding day was very emotional for him. He said the feelings started early, adding, "It was an overwhelming day. I was going through my vows surrounded by all my groomsmen, and it just made me feel incredible to know there were a lot of people who care about me."

Seeing Iaconetti walk down the aisle also meant a lot. Haibon added, "When Ashley walked down the aisle, I cried immediately."

August 2019: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon honeymoon in Italy and Greece

The newlyweds took off for their honeymoon, visiting Italy and Greece in the days that followed their wedding. Iaconetti shared a photo on Instagram of herself smiling in Positano, captioning it, "I'm keeping my last name Iaconetti while in Italy."

They later shared photos from their second honeymoon destination: the West East Suites in Santorini, Greece. Iaconetti told PEOPLE, "A perfect vacation to us is great food, a gorgeous property and a beautiful view to awe over, especially at sunset."

April 1, 2020: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon give dating advice

Steve Granitz/WireImage

In 2020, Iaconetti and Haibon participated in an episode of Plenty of Fish's Dine & Dish: Texas Style. The pair were on hand to help four users of the dating app with their online dating profiles.

Haibon said he felt the two had been successful, explaining, "I think everybody that joined us for dinner tonight learned a little bit of something that they can take back into their dating world."

June 25, 2020: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon quarantine with her parents

The couple moved in with Iaconetti's parents in Virginia in March 2020. She later posted a photo of the two smiling on Instagram, captioning it, "This amazing man spent 13 weeks at his in-laws'!! I think he deserves a round of applause for getting out of it sane! Since day one of friendship, Jared fit right into my family. I'm so grateful for that. Despite the unfortunate circumstances of this long stay being because of COVID-19, I'll be forever thankful for all the quality time I got with my family."

Iaconetti continued, "I'm going to miss the family dinners and endlessly watching Sex and the City with my mom. Honestly, we're not even itching to leave, but we're also looking forward to living just as a couple again starting the week. It's about to be our last month technically as newlyweds!"

February 25, 2021: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon reveal they are trying to have a baby

Ashley Iaconetti Instagram

Almost a year later, Iaconetti and Haibon shared big news: they were trying to have a baby. Haibon shared the news on an episode of the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, telling listeners, "We're actually in the 'trying' phase. We're gonna try and let the chips fall where they may. Because, you know, we've been told it could — who knows how long it could take."

May 24, 2021: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon reveal they are having trouble conceiving

Three months later, Iaconetti opened up about the pair's ongoing struggle to get pregnant. After sharing on Instagram that the two had been making the attempt for six months, Iaconetti added that Haibon would soon be going into a doctor's office for a sperm analysis.

Iaconetti wrote in part, "I would have been nervous about my fertility if I hadn't gone to my OB/GYN a couple weeks ago. She assured me that not being pregnant after 6 months of trying is totally normal and she's not concerned at all. She said it takes most of her patients at least 6 months to conceive. She said to wait until we're a year into trying until running tests on me … "

July 15, 2021: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon share they are expecting a baby

David Becker/Getty

In July 2021, Iaconetti and Haibon shared the news their fans had been waiting for when they revealed on an Amazon Live stream that Iaconetti was 10 weeks pregnant. They also admitted to already having a name picked out if the baby was a boy but said they were struggling to settle on a name for a girl.

July 21, 2021: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon hint at their baby's name

A week after sharing their baby was on the way, Iaconetti and Haibon spoke to Entertainment Tonight and said that they had already picked out a name for their baby. Iaconetti hinted, "I've had this name [picked out] since I was, like, 20 and Jared really liked it."

Haibon elaborated, saying, "We love movies, and there's a little nod to a couple of films in the name, which is ridiculous but also so meaningful to us. It's a great name and we love it. Nobody would know except for us."

August 16, 2021: Ashley Iaconetti shares a throwback photo of Jared Haibon

Ahead of the premiere of season 7 of Bachelor In Paradise, Iaconetti shared a photo of herself and Haibon from their first season on the show on Instagram. The photo, which showed a smiling Haibon walking by Iaconetti as she awkwardly laid on the beach, was captioned, "Don't worry, girl. You're really awkward right now, but one day you're gonna have his baby. #HappyParadiseDay."

August 26, 2021: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon reveal their baby's sex

Iaconetti and Haibon shared in late August 2021 that they were expecting a baby boy.

Haibon said, "I'm super excited. I hope that he likes some of the things I loved growing up, like Star Wars and comic books and sports. I've always dreamed of coaching my son's Little League team, so I hope he likes playing baseball. I guess we'll find out. I also really hope he becomes the next kicker for the New England Patriots."

January 5, 2022: Ashley Iaconetti admits to being scared of giving birth

As she neared her due date in January 2022, Iaconetti wrote on Instagram that she was anxious about giving birth. She captioned a photo of herself and Haibon kissing, in part, "I'm petrified of delivery and anxious to find out how I'll adjust to life as a parent."

January 31, 2022: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcome their first baby

Dawson Demitri Haibon was born on Jan. 31, 2022. Haibon shared the news on Instagram, writing, "Baby Dawson is here and healthy! Ashley is recovering and doing well! It really couldn't have gone much smoother 🙏 He's so sweet & beautiful and has been sleeping all day. Unlike his Mom and Dad who are on no sleep right now but it's totally worth it!"

February 2, 2022: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon share photos of their son

Iaconetti and Haibon shared the first photos of their son, Dawson, on Instagram a few days after his birth. Iaconetti wrote, "Dawson entered the world on a very important day in our family. January 31st is not only my mom's birthday, but also the day my parents met 44 years ago. ❤️."

She continued, "We pretty much had the best labor and delivery experience you could ever ask for thanks to INOVA Fairfax hospital and the NOVA Group for Women. I feared it forever and it wasn't that bad!"

February 3, 2022: Ashley Iaconetti celebrates "tired dad" Jared Haibon

A day after sharing the first photos of their son, Dawson, on Instagram, Iaconetti updated her Instagram Story with a photo of an exhausted-looking Haibon holding Dawson wrapped in a blanket, captioning it, "@jaredhaibon's first tired dad pic."

August 11, 2022: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon celebrate 3 years of marriage

To celebrate their third wedding anniversary, Iaconetti posted a video montage of the couple on Instagram with the caption, "3 years?! 3 years?! I don't know how! They've flown!! It was a fairytale night and every day with you is a great blessing. I love you so much, my true Prince Charming AKA Aladdin."

She also revealed the song she walked down the aisle to, "For Your Love" by Hanson, which played in the background of the video. "I planned on walking down the aisle to this song since 2012," she added.

October 2022: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon return to Bachelor in Paradise

The couple made an appearance on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise to share advice with the current singles.

"Ashley and I were as surprised as anyone when we got the invitation to come down to Paradise," Haibon wrote on Instagram.

He continued, "Walking down those stairs again with so many memories, both good and bad, was surreal! I'm feeling pretty grateful right now that we're a part of a community that has given me so much in my life. I can only hope the couples down in paradise find the same amount of happiness I've found after leaving the beach."

The pair also posted a behind-the-scenes look at their return on Instagram, sharing videos of each other enjoying the resort and getting ready for the show.