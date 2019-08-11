Inside Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's 'Breathtaking' Waterfront Rehearsal Dinner

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon will soon be husband and wife, and the couple were fêted by their loved ones at a lavish rehearsal dinner ahead of their wedding day.

On Saturday evening, the Bachelor in Paradise alums were toasted by their families and bridal parties at OceanCliff Hotel, an enchanting resort in Newport, Rhode Island.

“We didn’t decide on our rehearsal dinner spot until last month. It was one of the very last things we planned,” Iaconetti told PEOPLE exclusively before her wedding festivities, planned by Troy Williams of Simply Troy.

While Haibon preferred something a little more “low-key,” his future wife wanted to go all-out for the pre-wedding party.

“I brought him to OceanCliff, and he was like ‘Alright. You’re right,'” says Iaconetti. “It overlooks the other side of the water in Newport, Rhode Island, so you see the bridge and the sunset.”

Image zoom Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti Rebecca Yale Photography

One day prior, Iaconetti and Haibon welcomed their loved ones to Rhode Island with a sunset cruise on the Schooner Aurora.

“There’s a lot of people I love in my life, and it was fun asking my friends, like, ‘Hey, I want you to be a part of this with me,'” says Haibon about asking his best friends to stand by his side on his big day.

Adds Iaconetti: “All my best friends I had to have in my bridal party. [Most of the girls] I’ve known for seven, eight years, and they’ve been major parts of my life.”

The couple went public with their relationship in May 2018 with an emotional episode of Iaconetti’s digital show The Story of Us (produced by Kinetic Content).

Celebrating Iaconetti at her bridal shower last month, the couple’s close friend Jade Roper Tolbert — who gave birth to a son earlier this month — reflected on their love story.

“It just feels like everything’s come full circle for her,” said Roper Tolbert, who also fell in love with her husband Tanner Tolbert on BiP. “It just feels so right. Ashley is going to be the most beautiful bride ever.”