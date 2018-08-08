Ashley Iaconetti Steps Out with Fiancé Jared Haibon After Ex Kevin Wendt Accuses Her of Cheating

Ashley Iaconetti was all smiles as she hit the red carpet on Tuesday alongside Jared Haibon, showing off her engagement ring on the same day that her ex Kevin Wendt accused the reality star of cheating on him with her new fiancé.

Flashing the 2.4 carat diamond and platinum ring at ABC’s TCA event on Tuesday, Iaconetti laughed with and kissed Haibon for the cameras. Iaconetti, 30, arrived in a shiny two-piece black outfit, and Haibon wore a black shirt and jeans for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Wendt, 33, was getting candid about Iaconetti on Tuesday night’s season 5 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise.

“When Ashley and I left Winter Games, I knew I wanted to marry her one day,” Wendt said in the episode. “And then all of a sudden Jared flips the switch and now he wants to be with her. I did try to make it work, but if you kiss another guy while you’re dating someone else, that’s cheating in my book. That really hurt me.”

He added, “I heard through the Bachelor grapevine that Ashley and Jared are dating now, so time to move on.”

In June, Iaconetti and Haibon told PEOPLE exclusively that they are engaged. The couple met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, when Iaconetti’s affection for Haibon was not reciprocated. Iaconetti then became entangled with Wendt on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2017 — prompting Haibon to start to change his mind.

“I remember I heard rumors that she might have met somebody, and I was sad,” Haibon explained to PEOPLE. “Sometimes I need a kick in the a—. That was a big kick in the a—.”

Iaconetti and Wendt split in March. At the time, she told reporters about her ex, “He’s such a sweet guy… Perfect husband material. Just not my husband.”

In May, Haibon and Iaconetti officially announced their relationship. “You deserve it Ash,” Wendt commented on Iaconetti’s Instagram confirming the romance at the time. “Congratulations to you both.”

The next month, Haibon got down on one knee.

Opening up to PEOPLE in July, Iaconetti shared, “It was amazing to see how natural the romance and the sensuality of our relationship came.” Iaconetti added, “He’d pace around my apartment and he’d be like, ‘I can’t do it anymore! I have to touch you!’ We have three years of not touching to make up for.”

Haibon added about those years of friendship: “It just felt right. It’s so crazy now thinking about a time where we didn’t touch. That seems so abnormal.”