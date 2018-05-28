Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Recreate Their First Bachelor Date as an Official Couple

How’s that for a one-on-one?

Last week, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon publicly announced that after meeting three summers ago on Bachelor in Paradise, they’re finally an item — and their PDA has been off the charts ever since.

The happy couple are currently vacationing in Hawaii, where they adorably relived their very first Paradise date. (Iaconetti even wore the exact same bikini!)

“Recreating our first date in Paradise,” Haibon captioned a new photo of the two. “I should have been holding her hand then. I’m never letting go now.”

“3 years ago I met the one. I just didn’t know it yet,” he added in a slide posted on his Instagram story.

Haibon also shared a photo of the two kissing passionately.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world,” he captioned the post.

And Iaconetti has been equally gushy about her man on social media, sharing photos and videos of the two enjoying their romantic getaway.

“Jared surprised me with a Bachelor-style date,” she captioned a spread of fruits and snacks set up on the beach.

“He needs to be cloned for womankind,” she added.

After meeting on the ABC reality show in 2015, Iaconetti, 30, and Haibon, 29, went through endless ups and downs before making it official about two months ago, recapping their saga for fans in a tear-filled episode of Iaconetti’s show The Story of Us.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the annual Nylon Young Hollywood Party last week, the inseparable pair were happy to announce that “love conquered.”

“There’s just this undeniable, magnetic force between the two of us that just is indescribable,” said Haibon.

When asked if they’ve talked about marriage, the two said they’ve definitely considered their future, but are happily enjoying their dating life right now.

“As soon as we started dating, we both knew that this isn’t just for us to date as boyfriend/girlfriend — this was more so we were going to date because we see a potential life partner in each other,” Haibon said. “We’ve talked about it but we’re just dating right now, we’re enjoying that. We literally just announced our relationship. The thing is, we’ve been so close for the past three years, I just know her inside and out. I know everything about Ashley.”

“Everybody needs a Jared!” added Iaconetti. “I said it on Bachelor in Paradise, and it’s true because there needs to be more Jareds in this world.”