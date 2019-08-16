That’s amore!

After a fairytale wedding, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are enjoying a picture-perfect honeymoon in Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

“Mr. and Mrs. Ashley I,” Haibon jokingly captioned a photo of the two on a boat on Thursday.

“Damn right!” commented Iaconetti.

Iaconetti also joked about keeping her last name specifically while on the trip. “I’m keeping my last name Iaconetti while in Italy,” she captioned a photo of herself.

The Bachelor in Paradise alums have been documenting the trip on their Instagram Stories, showing off Positano’s stunning views along with sweet selfies.

“Selfie nation,” Haibon captioned one photo, adding a “Just Married” sticker.

Haibon, 30, and Iaconetti, 31, said “I do” during an elegant, romantic ceremony officiated by Bachelor producer Elan Gale at an intimate church in Rhode Island on Sunday evening.

Bachelor and Bachelorette alums Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Ben Higgins, Evan Bass, Carly Waddell, Becca Tilley, Olivia Caridi, JJ Lane, Dean Unglert, Chris Strandburg, Nick Viall and more were in attendance.

“It was an overwhelming day,” Haibon told PEOPLE exclusively. “I was going through my vows surrounded by all my groomsmen, and it just made me feel incredible to know there were a lot of people who care about me.”

“When Ashley walked down the aisle, I cried immediately,” he continued. “To hear her speak those vows in that moment is something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”

“Jared crying was probably the pinnacle of my life!” she added.