Ashley Iaconetti Calls Nick Viall's Girlfriend Natalie Joy 'Everything We Hope He'd Find'
Nick Viall and his girlfriend spent time with fellow Bachelor franchise alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon over the weekend
Nick Viall's girlfriend Natalie Joy has officially received the stamp of approval among his circle of friends.
Over the weekend, Joy and the former Bachelor spent time with two fellow franchise alums, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon. And to commemorate the night, Iaconetti posted a photo of the foursome on Instagram, gushing over the newest addition to their group.
"She's everything we hoped he'd find," Iaconetti wrote of Joy. "Perfect complement."
And Joy was certainly feeling the love. The surgical technologist commented on the post, "Aw I love you guys!! It's a hard job but I'm up for it."
Viall went Instagram official with Joy in January after quietly dating for several months.
"She's great for him," a source previously told PEOPLE.
In the months since, Viall, 40, has become increasingly more open about the relationship, regularly posting with Joy on social media.
During a recent episode of his Viall Files podcast, he said that he and Joy, who first connected via Instagram direct messages, are doing "great."
"I have those moments of gratitude and thankfulness," he said. "There's moments where I'm like, 'You're really great and I'm really happy you're a part of my life.'"
"Between the two of us, I am easily the most dramatic. I'm the drama queen," he added. "She is a voice of reason, which is a breath of fresh air."