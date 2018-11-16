Bachelor in Paradise's Ashley Iaconetti Celebrates 'Soulmate' Jared Haibon's 30th Birthday

Happy birthday, Jared Haibon!

The Bachelor in Paradise star turned 30 on Thursday and his fiancée Ashley Iaconetti couldn’t help but gush about her man on his special day.

“I joke with Jared that he was born about 9 months after me because once I was born, God was like, ‘Oh crap, I need to bring a very special man into this world who can deal with this diva. He has to be rich with patience, passion, and sensitivity for this strong willed, high strung, super emotional creature,’ ” she captioned a sweet photo of the two on Instagram. “Then Jared was created. Happy 30th birthday to my soulmate, @jaredhaibon. I thank God every day for putting you on this planet and in my life.”

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock

The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall also wished his friend a happy birthday, jokingly taking credit for Haibon and Iaconetti’s relationship finally hitting its stride.

“Happy Birthday @jaredhaibon. I love you. Thanks for being the friend I never expected and talking me off the ledge from time to time. Glad I convinced you to make the move to LA. I feel like it worked out,” he captioned a photo of himself with the happy couple.

Haibon and Iaconetti, 30, met on the beaches of Paradise in 2015, but things never quite took off. It appeared they were destined to be friends — until they started dating earlier this year.

PEOPLE exclusively announced their engagement in June.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

“There’s just this undeniable, magnetic force between the two of us that just is indescribable,” Haibon previously told PEOPLE. “Love conquered.”