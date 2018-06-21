Ashley Iaconetti Celebrates Bachelor in Paradise Success Rate as Jared Haibon Says He Wants Babies

There must be something in the water down at Playa Escondida.

This week, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon became the most recent Bachelor in Paradise success story: Three years after they met on season 2, they’re finally engaged. As fans know, they’re far from the first couple to find love on the Bachelor summer spinoff. In fact, every season of the show has spawned successful relationships — and engagements! — except the first.

On Wednesday, Iaconetti, 30, celebrated the success rate with two adorable photos of her and Haibon, 29, posing alongside fellow Paradise couples Carly Waddell and Evan Bass and Tanner and Jade Roper Tolbert.

“These two photos were taken 1.5 years apart,” she captioned the slideshow. “In that time, there was a marriage, two babies, and an engagement.”

Jade and Tanner, both 31, met on season 2 in 2015 and got engaged on the finale. They tied the knot in a televised wedding in January 2016 and welcomed their first child, daughter Emerson Avery, the following summer.

Waddell, 32, and Bass, 35, followed suit: After meeting on season 3, they also got engaged on the finale. They tied the knot last June in the same place they fell in love: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, televising their wedding on season 4, and welcomed their first child together, daughter Isabella Evelyn, this February.

Though Iaconetti and Haibon met at the same time as Jade and Tanner, their love story was a little different. As viewers are well aware, it was pretty much love at first sight for Iaconetti. But while they went on dates (even an overnight one!), Haibon wasn’t quite as enamored. Iaconetti was unlucky in love once again when the two returned for season 3 the following summer, but nevertheless, they remained friends even after things didn’t work out romantically.

But things change. After her Bachelor Winter Games romance with Kevin Wendt fizzled out in March, Haibon professed his love for Iaconetti and they started dating. They officially confirmed their relationship in late May, and the rest is history.

“There’s just this undeniable, magnetic force between the two of us that just is indescribable,” Haibon recently told PEOPLE. “Love conquered.”

And looks like there might be another Paradise baby on the horizon. On Wednesday, Haibon shared a photo of him and Iaconetti cuddling Jade and Tanner’s baby girl, confessing that he had been hit with some baby fever.

“@emmy_tolbert makes me want to have babies,” he wrote.

The new season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres Aug. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.