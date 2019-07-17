She’s a Bachelor bride-to-be!

On Sunday, Ashley Iaconetti was celebrated by her closest friends and family at an elegant and romantic comedy-themed bridal shower in Hollywood.

“When Harry Met Sally is very special to me and Jared, and the other I feel like we particularly bond over is Jerry Maguire,” the Bachelor in Paradise and What Now? star, 31, told PEOPLE exclusively at the bash, which was produced by Leila Lewis of Be Inspired PR and planned by Detailed Touch Events. “Truly, Jared may have been the only guy who ever had me at ‘Hello.’ It was love at first sight in a way I’ve never experienced before!”

The shower (photographed by Jenny Quicksall) was held at The Garland, where Iaconetti’s loved ones sat down for a multi-course meal while giving speeches about the future spouses and playing games.

Image zoom Ashley Iaconetti JENNY QUICKSALL PHOTOGRAPHY

“My favorite part was definitely the speeches. Troy [Williams], my wedding planner, started this whole chain of my friends giving anecdotes about times that Jared and I have interacted and how they came to know us,” said Iaconetti. “It’s just super sweet, and I love how everybody had such individual stories and represents a different chapter in our romance.”

By Iaconetti’s side was longtime friend and fellow Bachelor alum Jade Roper Tolbert, who is expecting her second child with husband Tanner Tolbert.

“It just feels like everything’s come full circle for her,” Jade — who first saw Iaconetti fall for Haibon, 30, on the second season of Bachelor in Paradise — told PEOPLE at the shower. “It just feels so right. Ashley is going to be the most beautiful bride ever.”

Image zoom Ashley Iaconetti and Jade Roper Tolbert JENNY QUICKSALL PHOTOGRAPHY

While Jade is a bridesmaid for Iaconetti, her due date is right around the wedding day. “I do have a dress, and if the baby comes early enough we are going to try and swing it and make it to the wedding,” said Jade. “It breaks my heart thinking about not being there, so I’m just like, ‘Fingers crossed!’ “

La Tavola Fine Linens, stationery by Shindig Bespoke, candles, florals and more dotted the dinner table, while Creative Amme created customized signs, drink sticks and more for the fête.

Guests posed with Iaconetti in front of a lush floral photo backdrop by Bloominous and lounged on furniture by Collective Rentals. After dinner (where One Hope Wine was served), the intimate group picked up popsicles from The Wild Posy dessert cart.

“To have this bridal shower so personalized to me and my absolute passion for romantic comedies is the most amazing thing ever,” she said. “Jared and my theme for our wedding is kind of romantic movies. Today I really wanted to celebrate the fact that I got my own rom com!”

Image zoom Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti JENNY QUICKSALL PHOTOGRAPHY

Her soon-to-be groom also surprised his fiancée at the tail end of the shower by showing up with flowers alongside Tanner, who is their wedding officiant.

The reality star and her pals topped off the night by settling into a special area where one of Iaconetti’s favorite films — 27 Dresses — played on loop during the party, and left with customized party favors by Shop Box Fox.

“I think I’ve been a little close to tears,” said Iaconetti after the shower about getting emotional. “When I say that everyone has had a part in me and Jared coming together, I truly mean it!”