See Every Photo from Bachelor in Paradise Star Ashley Iaconetti's Rom Com-Themed Bridal Shower

“When Harry Met Sally is very special to me and Jared, and the other I feel like we particularly bond over is Jerry Maguire,” says the Bachelor in Paradise and What Now? star. “Truly, Jared may have been the only guy who ever had me at ‘Hello.’ It was love at first sight in a way I’ve never experienced before!”

The bash was produced by Leila Lewis of Be Inspired PR and planned by Detailed Touch Events.