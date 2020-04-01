Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Give Plenty of Fish Daters Advice: 'It Truly Only Takes One'

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon found their happily ever after after meeting on Bachelor in Paradise, and now they want to pay it forward.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive look at Plenty of Fish‘s new episode of Dine & Dish: Texas Style, the Bachelor Nation stars sit down over dinner and drinks with four Plenty of Fish users to review their dating profiles — and offer advice to help them find someone special on the digital dating platform.

“I think it seemed the people here in Texas were more frustrated by the hookup situation,” Iaconetti, 32, observes in the video. “It seems like they settle down early, and then if it doesn’t work out they’re like, all right, time to be free and party.”

Image zoom Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Plenty of Fish

The married couple also introduces the singles to modern-day dating terms like “glam-boozled” and “yellow carding.”

“Yellow carding is pretty much when somebody calls someone else out for their bad behavior on a date,” Haibon, 31, explains, adding that he regrets not confronting a girl he was once on a date with about her rude behavior toward a server, “which is my biggest pet peeve.”

When it comes time to review the daters’ profiles, Iaconetti and Haibon donn’t hold back. “I wasn’t going to be super easy on judging their profiles,” Iaconetti says. She goes on to tell single Steven, who earlier showed off his “party trick” of chugging two beer bottles at once: “I’ve always had a pet peeve about the expression ‘I like somebody who likes to have fun.’ Who doesn’t have fun? I think what you mean by that is that you like to drink.”

RELATED VIDEO: How ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Incorporated Movies Into Wedding

Steven doesn’t take the feedback well, but Haibon hopes he and his wife can at least educate the singles. “I think everybody that joined us for dinner tonight learned a little bit of something that they can take back into their dating world,” he says.

Image zoom Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon eating dinner with the Plenty of Fish daters. Plenty of Fish

Iaconetti leaves the daters with a positive reminder. “It truly only takes one, one date, one find,” she says, “and then you’re on your way to happily ever after.”