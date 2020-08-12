"I don’t think personally life can get any better than it is now for us and I’m grateful for it every day," Ashley Iaconetti wrote on Instagram

Ashley Iaconetti Celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Jared Haibon: Life Can't 'Get Any Better'

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are celebrating 365 days of their "comforting, supportive, playful" marriage.

Tuesday marked the Bachelor in Paradise couple's one-year wedding anniversary, and to honor the special day, Iaconetti, 32, and Haibon, 31, reflected on finding each other and making the most of their time as husband and wife.

"I’ve never cried less than I have this year!!" Iaconetti began her caption on Instagram, which accompanied a gallery of her "favorite" romantic snapshots from their Newport, Rhode Island, ceremony. "Before Jared, at the end of every day, I’d think, 'I’m one day closer to being with my person.' Now every night I think another precious day has gone by with my love."

"I don’t think personally life can get any better than it is now for us and I’m grateful for it every day," she continued. "I love being in our comforting, supportive, playful, loving marriage."

Iaconetti concluded her heartfelt tribute to her "forever love" Haibon by explaining that the wedding photos she chose to share "emit the romance, warmth, and enchantment of the day."

On his Instagram page, Haibon posted a video that encapsulated their nuptials in a seven-minute montage.

"One year ago today. Happy one year anniversary my love," he wrote with the clip. "You are undoubtedly the best thing to ever happen to me. I am forever grateful you are the person I get to share my life with. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this the best weekend of my life. I will forever be grateful."

The couple tied the knot on Aug. 11, 2019, in front of 180 of their closest family and friends.

“When Ashley walked down the aisle, I cried immediately,” Haibon previously told PEOPLE of seeing his bride — looking gorgeous in an Ines di Santo ballgown from Lovella Bridal — for the first time on their wedding day at Newport's Kay Chapel just before they exchanged vows.

Added Iaconetti about their ceremony: “It was funny, it was tear-jerking. People just kept coming up to us and saying they’d never seen a ceremony like that before. It was so personalized to us and amazing.”

“To hear her speak those vows in that moment is something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life,” said Haibon, as Iaconetti added of their emotional "I dos": “Jared crying was probably the pinnacle of my life!”

The newlyweds enjoyed a picturesque two-week honeymoon in the quaint Greek village of Imerovigli in Santorini. The island is one of the country’s most popular, famous for its cave houses built into the side of cliffs and spectacular sunsets over the Aegean Sea.

“A perfect vacation to us is great food, a gorgeous property and a beautiful view to awe over, especially at sunset,” Iaconetti told PEOPLE of their first getaway as a married couple.