Ashley Hebert Talks Dating amid J.P. Rosenbaum Divorce, Reveals if She'll Ever Get Married Again

When asked if she would consider getting married again, Ashley Hebert said, "Hmm great question. My vote is no"

Ashley Hebert is opening up about the single life amid her divorce from J.P. Rosenbaum.

On Sunday, the Bachelorette alum, 36, got candid about dating and the idea of getting remarried during a Q&A session with fans on her Instagram Stories. And while she said she has gone on a few dates, she doesn't have plans to ever walk down the aisle again.

"Omg the first date I went on was horrrrific. I wanted to run," wrote Hebert, who shares son Fordham Rhys, 6, and daughter Essex Reese, 4, with Rosenbaum, 44.

"The second date I went on was at top golf and I am legit the worst golfer you could imagine," Hebert continued. "We are no longer dating."

When asked if she'd tell her two children about whom she's dating, Hebert replied, "I'm pretty sure my kids don't understand what dating is."

"If I am serious enough with someone, they will meet JP first, then the kids," she continued. "But wow, I don't feel ready for that yet!"

As for Rosenbaum's own dating life, Hebert said that she's "all for it" if he finds someone who makes him happy.

"If JP introduces someone to me, that means it's serious. I would be very happy for him. Honestly," she wrote. "If jp is happy that means my kids are around someone that is bright, uplifting, loving, etc etc."

According to Hebert, she and Rosenbaum are currently doing a "50/50 time share" as part of their co-parenting schedule, in which they have "2 days with, 2 days without" their kids, "then alternate weekends." The former couple also communicate three to five times a week, Hebert said during the Q&A.

When asked for advice on navigating a divorce when children are involved, she shared, "The things that are important to me are being honest and open with the kids," adding that she wants to maintain stability, love and fun in their lives. "If I'm ever in a situation where I'm torn about what to do or say, I ask myself.. what is the right thing for the kids ... I let that guide me."

Hebert added, "It's easy to get caught up in our emotions. But let the kids' well-being guide your actions."

While she declined to specify why she and Rosenbaum decided to separate after eight years of marriage, the mother-of-two did hint in one of her answers that they "see the cup differently."

Hebert also touched on the idea of marrying again. After a fan questioned whether or not she'd consider tying the knot again having experienced a divorce with children, Hebert said, "Hmm great question. My vote is no."

"I believe that seasons change and it's okay," she responded. "I know this is probably an unpopular opinion."

For now, Hebert is focusing on herself. "I lost a huge part of what I loved about myself towards the end of my marriage," she shared in another answer. "I feel like myself again. Don't have an explanation for it tho."

Hebert also said that she now finds herself "focusing on how people make me feel, or how I feel when I'm around someone."

"I tend to be most attracted to men that are kind, mommas boys, nice to their friends and even strangers. This is a major emotional turn on for me," she wrote, when asked about what she would prioritize in her next relationship.

Rosenbaum proposed to Hebert on the season 7 finale of The Bachelorette in 2011, and they wed in December 2012. They had renewed their vows in the Caribbean in 2018.

Last October, the pair announced they were getting a divorce after they had already been separated for months. "Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children," Hebert wrote in a statement at the time.

"I think we've both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don't see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage," Rosenbaum added in his own statement.

A source later told PEOPLE that the split was "a long time coming," adding that their kids come first. "They have had issues for some time and as much as they wanted to make it work, they couldn't," the source said at the time. "They are very different people, but they are great parents to their kids and that is their main focus now."