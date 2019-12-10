Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum Thanks Fans for Support After J.P. Rosenbaum’s Guillain-Barré Diagnosis

Ashley Hebert Rosenbaum is sharing a heartfelt reminder to never take anything for granted.

The former Bachelorette star, 34, recently revealed that her husband, J.P. Rosenbaum, was diagnosed with a rare disorder called Guillain-Barré syndrome, and the health scare is causing Ashley to reflect.

“Cherish all that you have every single day,” she wrote on Instagram on Monday, sharing a photo smiling alongside J.P., 42, and their two children, son Fordham Rhys, 5, and daughter Essex Reese, 3.

“Thank you to everyone for prayers, helping with the kids and offering all your love and support,” she continued. “We are blessed to have amazing family and friends. Love you all and grateful to have so much good in our lives.”

Fellow Bachelor Nation alumni shared an outpouring of love and support for the family in the comment section.

“We will be thinking of you guys. If there’s absolutely anything we can do – no matter how big or small please let us know! Love you guys! ❤️,” wrote former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky-Manno.

Jason Tartick commented that he and girlfriend Kaitlyn Bristowe will keep the family in mind during the trying time: “Sending all my thoughts and positive energy to JP and the Rosenbaum family. We are thinking about you guys often ❤️.”

On Sunday, J.P. announced on Instagram that he had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurological disorder in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the peripheral nervous system.

“It’s very surreal and humbling,” he said in a series of Instagram Story clips from the hospital. “I just can’t really believe it.”

Guillain-Barré’s impact can vary from person to person, either causing a mild weakness in the body or a “devastating” paralysis, according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke. Symptoms usually begin with a tingling in the legs or hands, and progress to weakness in both sides of the body that increases in intensity as hours or days go by.

Offering an example of some of the symptoms and ways his life is impacted, J.P. said even simple, everyday tasks could prove to be a challenge.

“Things you do every day … picking up this phone, buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant … [you] just can’t do it,” he said. “Picking up my kids? Can’t do it. Wiping your ass? That may be T.M.I., but I might have Ashley assist on the next one.”

Image zoom J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert JC Olivera/Getty Images

He added: “I’ve heard from a lot of people and I know that things can get a lot, lot worse, and so — knock on wood — hopefully that is not the case for me. … Hopefully I’m fortunate enough where we caught it early enough, to start a treatment early enough where we can now start recovery.”

Concluding his messages on Sunday, J.P. thanked his fans for their “advice, guidance, support and love.”

“It’s super heartwarming,” he said, thanking “not just friends and family but just total strangers who have offered to share their story and offered their phone number to call to talk to about” the condition. He added, “It’s just really nice, so thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Offering another Instagram Story update on Monday, J.P. revealed that he is being discharged from the hospital, with plenty of physical therapy and treatment in store.

“There’s certainly a lot of work ahead,” he said.