"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," the former Bachelorette announced Wednesday

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum Split After 8 Years of Marriage: 'Our Differences Have Taken a Toll'

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum have decided to end their marriage after nearly eight years.

The former Bachelorette, 35, and Rosenbaum, 43, simultaneously announced the news on Wednesday.

Hebert revealed on Instagram that she and Rosenbaum have already been separated for "months."

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," Hebert wrote alongside a photo of the couple dancing together.

"We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children."

"Please respect our privacy as we move forward with the newness of our lives. Our ultimate focus is to create stable and healthy lives for our children," she concluded. "Thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health. ❤️"

Rosenbaum shared the same photo and a statement of his own, recognizing that the split may be a "shock" to fans.

"I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness," he wrote. "While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."

Rosenbaum said that there is "no one to blame" in the decision to split.

"Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage," he wrote.

Image zoom J.P. Rosenbaum, Ashley Hebert Presley Ann/Getty

"I think we’ve both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don’t see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage," he wrote.

"We have created the most beautiful, sweet and loving children, and have created so many unforgettable memories that we’ll always cherish. Our differences, however, have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest live our lives apart."

The father of two added that he and Hebert's focus will be co-parenting their kids "to the best of our ability and to maintain stable and healthy lives for Fordy & Essie."

"From the bottom of my heart, thank you for all your love and support throughout the years," he concluded. "It has really meant a lot to us! Wishing you all love, happiness, and good health. ❤️"

Hebert and Rosenbaum, who met on the seventh season of The Bachelorette, tied the knot in 2012 in Pasadena, California. Their wedding later aired in a special on ABC. The couple has since welcomed son Fordham Rhys, 6, and daughter Essex Reese, 3.

The duo renewed their vows in the Caribbean in 2018.

Last year, Rosenbaum was diagnosed with Guillain Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the nervous system. The disease left him temporarily paralyzed and unable to complete regular everyday tasks.