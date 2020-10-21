Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum's Split Was 'a Long Time Coming,' Source Says

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum's relationship was under strain for some time prior to their decision to part ways, according to a source.

The former couple, who met on the seventh season of The Bachelorette in 2011, announced their plans to separate after eight years of marriage last week. Now, a source tells PEOPLE the split was "a long time coming."

"They have had issues for some time and as much as they wanted to make it work, they couldn't," the source says. "They are very different people, but they are great parents to their kids and that is their main focus now."

In announcing the split on Instagram, Hebert, 35, and Rosenbaum, 43, revealed that they have already been separated for "months."

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, J.P. and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," she wrote. "We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten."

"Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children," she continued.

Rosenbaum stressed that there was "no one to blame," and that "no event that triggered this decision."

"We've done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage," the real estate broker wrote. "I think we've both come to realize that we are just two very different people, with very different personalities and perspectives, who just don't see eye to eye on a lot life fundamentals, those which are the building blocks for a happy and healthy marriage."

Hebert and Rosenbaum tied the knot in 2012 in Pasadena, California. Their wedding later aired in a special on ABC. The two, who share son Fordham Rhys, 6, and daughter Essex Reese, 3, renewed their vows in the Caribbean in 2018.

Last year, Rosenbaum was diagnosed with Guillain Barre syndrome, a rare neurological disorder in which the immune system attacks the nervous system.