Ashley Hebert Drives Ex J.P. Rosenbaum Home from Surgery Almost 2 Months After Announcing Split

The Bachelorette alums announced their split in October after eight years of marriage

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum are spending some time together almost two months after announcing their split.

On Thursday, Rosenbaum, 43, shared a photo of his estranged wife Hebert, 35, giving him a ride home following his surgery to repair his meniscus.

"My chauffeur," he captioned a driving shot of The Bachelorette alumna taken from the backseat. "Needless to say a sponge bath is outta the question."

Rosenbaum also tagged Hebert, who went on to re-share the post on her account.

The father of two — who shares son Fordham Rhys, 6, and daughter Essex Reese, 4, with Hebert — also posted several photos documenting his medical procedure on his Instagram Stories.

"Meniscus repair! Let's do this!" Rosenbaum captioned one selfie, in which he wore a blue medical face mask, disposable cap and hospital gown.

In another photo from the hospital, Rosenbaum can be seen grinning ear-to-ear, writing in the caption, "Done and done!"

Rosenbaum and Hebert confirmed their split in October after eight years of marriage.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that, after months of separation, Jp and I have amicably decided to go our separate ways," Herbert, a pediatric dentist, wrote alongside a photo of the couple dancing together on Instagram.

"We created the most beautiful children and shared memories that will never be forgotten. Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children," she added.

Rosenbaum shared the same photo and a statement of his own, recognizing that the breakup may be a "shock" to fans.

"I have written and rewritten this post dozens of times and each time I feel the same level of disbelief and extreme sadness," he wrote. "While I realize that this will come as a complete shock to everyone, I can assure you that this is something that has been developing in our relationship for quite a while. It is with a heavy heart that I share with you that after months of separation, Ashley and I have amicably decided to live our lives apart from one another."

Rosenbaum added that there is "no one to blame" in the decision to split.

"Please please please know that there is no one to blame, that there’s no event that triggered this decision, that no one is the victim, and that we’ve done absolutely everything we possibly can to try to salvage this marriage," the real estate broker wrote.

In November, the former couple celebrated their daughter Essex's 4th birthday with a L.O.L. Surprise! dolls-themed party.

"We now own every piece of LOL merchandise ever manufactured. Happy belated birthday my love bug," Rosenbaum shared on Instagram, while Hebert wrote on her account, "She's 4, and I couldn’t love her more!"