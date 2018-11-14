Ashley Graham is making one fan’s dream a reality.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look of the premiere episode of Graham’s digital series Fearless with Ashley Graham, during which the model and body activist, 31, enlists the help and support of her friend, Laverne Cox.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Together, Graham and Cox surprise Rickey, a 25-year-old transgender man, with a special meeting.

“I think you’re so incredibly brave and you faced so many obstacles but I have a friend who has gone through something like you’re going through that can relate to you in a much deeper way,” Graham says to Rickey, who transitioned over a year ago.

Laverne Cox Ellentube

RELATED: Laverne Cox Says She Planned to Kill Herself 17 Years Ago: ‘I’m So Grateful That I Survived’

As Graham leads Rickey to another room, the Orange Is the New Black star surprises the Kansas City, Missouri, native, who immediately breaks down in tears.

“Can you look at me, darling?” Cox tells Rickey before the pair share an emotional embrace. The touching moment also brings Graham to wipe away her tears.

“Have you met a transgender person in real life before?” the actress asks before Rickey responds, “Never, you’re the first.”

It was announced in October that Graham would host her own six-episode digital series with a focus on helping empower everyday people to be unapologetically fearless.

Fearless with Ashley Graham premieres on Nov. 14 on ellentube.com and DeGeneres’ YouTube channel.