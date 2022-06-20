RHOP's Ashley Darby Wishes Estranged Husband Michael Happy Father's Day amid Breakup: 'So Thankful'

Ashley Darby is paying tribute to her estranged husband Michael for Father's Day.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Potomac star, 34, shared a photo of Michael smiling with their two sons, Dean, 3 next month, and Dylan, 15 months. Ashley, who wed Michael in May 2014, confirmed their split in this past April.

She wrote in the Father's Day tribute, "I am so thankful to you for the father you are to these two incredible boys. The way your eyes light up whenever you see them really touches my heart. Happy Father's Day, Mickey!"

Ashley also honored her uncle in an Instagram tribute for the special day, writing, "Thank you for treating me like your own daughter every single day. I am so blessed to have you in my life, as you are at the warmest, most loving, most ambitious, most dependable man I could ever ask to be the dad I never had. Happy Father's Day Uncle Lump."

In an April post on Bravo's The Daily Dish, Ashley announced their separation and wrote, "Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said 'I do,' we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate."

"We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision," she continued at the time, adding, "People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences."

"Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways," added Ashley. "We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together."

She added that though her and Michael's "romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love."