Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson Are 'Getting to Know Each Other' — Including a Weekend-Long Date in D.C.

The two Bravolebities went on a double date to a Washington Commanders NFL game with Summer House fiancés Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard over the weekend

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 05:02 PM

Things are progressing between Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Summer House alum opened up about what's going on between the two Bravolebrities.

"In the evening, when we have some free time, we tend to chat a little bit," said Gulbranson, 38. "We're getting to know each other. I mean, she's down there [in the greater Washington, D.C. area], I'm up here [in New York City]. You gotta spend time doing that."

Also during his appearance, Gulbranson shared his thoughts on Darby's "best quality."

"She's tons of fun and outgoing," he said of the 34-year-old. "She's got a great smile."

Darby and Gulbranson actually got to spend some quality time together this past weekend. During Gulbranson's visit to the D.C. area, the pair attended a Washington Capitals game together on Saturday at Capital One Arena.

The following day, Darby and Gulbranson went to a Washington Commanders game at Maryland's FedEx Field. The duo was joined by Gulbranson's engaged Summer House costars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke.

At the NFL outing, the four reality stars shared photos from their time together on Instagram. They also filmed a TikTok of themselves doing the popular dance trend to Beyoncé's "Cuff If."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/ashley-darby/" data-inlink="true">ashley darby</a>, Luke Gulbranson
ashley darby/instagram

Darby and Gulbranson sparked dating rumors after hanging out together last month at BravoCon. Their appearance at the event also marked their first time meeting in person after Andy Cohen said during an earlier WWHL that he was keen to make good on a fan request and set them up.

"We had a nice chat, and I look forward to chatting more throughout the weekend," the Winter House star told PEOPLE that weekend, to which his costar Andrea Denver added, "Can I say something? They looked like two high school lovers."

During BravoCon's Real Housewives of Potomac panel, Darby shared that she and Gulbranson had hit it at off at a party the night before.

"Turns out we have a lot of common interests. We both like horseback riding and hiking and all that crunchy s---," she added. "A girl doesn't kiss and tell. Can I plead the Fifth?"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/ashley-darby/" data-inlink="true">ashley darby</a>, Luke Gulbranson
Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty (2)

Darby's growing bond with Gulbranson comes as she's divorcing her husband Michael Darby. The pair — who share sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 13 months — had been married for nearly eight years.

As for how interested she is in dating post-split, the Potomac Housewife initially told Entertainment Tonight: "I dabble here and there, to be honest, but it's still not something — especially while I'm still living here, I just don't think it's the right thing to do, you know? And I can't really give myself to anyone emotionally. I'm still pretty connected to Michael."

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo, and Winter House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

