Pregnant Ashley Darby Says Michael Has Been ‘the Most Supportive Husband’ Since Affair Rumors

"He's really gone out of his way to show me that he's remorseful," Ashley Darby told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live

Ashley Darby and Michael Darby are working on their marriage.

Although the Bravo stars are currently expecting their second child together, the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac focused on a darker time in their lives: when Michael was again accused of cheating on Ashley, then a new mom working through postpartum depression.

Sunday's RHOP showed Michael admitting to visiting a strip club and doing something he "regrets." But on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen immediately after the episode aired, Ashley, 32, painted a happier picture.

"Michael has been just the most supportive husband over these last few months," said Ashley, 32. "He's really gone out of his way to show me that he's remorseful and wants to rebuild our marriage and just rebuild our trust."

Ashley did admit that part of her worries Michael could stray.

"I would be lying if I said that I didn't have a little bit of something in the back of my mind," she told Cohen.

Image zoom Ashley and Michael Darby Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

The former pageant queen also spoke out about the infamous photo that allegedly shows Michael in a hotel room, from the viewpoint of another woman. The image is believed to have been taken the night he went to the strip club while Ashley was on a cast trip at Monique Samuels' lake house with their baby son Dean, who is now 14 months old. (There is also a photo of Michael allegedly at the strip club.)

"I actually saw the photo before I even saw Michael when we came back from the lake house," Ashley said of the hotel photo. "When I came home, Michael was at a hockey game, and when he came home I had already seen it."

"He had already given me a buildup that he had something to tell me when I was driving back from the lake house, and it all erupted when he came through that door," she added.

On RHOP, Ashley was made aware of her husband's behavior by Candiace Dillard, who received a text from a friend that included the photo of Michael at the strip club.

Ashley said on the episode that after the trip, she and Michael "talked about the issue ... and he told me he was at a strip club and this woman kept touching him." She said her husband didn't go into further detail about his transgressions but admitted to doing something "he regrets."

"[He] feels bad," Ashley said of Michael, adding that the argument escalated, resulting in the couple sleeping in separate bedrooms.

The situation only got worse when Gizelle Bryant called Candiace, 33, to share that she had been sent photos of what appears to be Michael "in his boxers" in a hotel room.

"I'm minding my business and I had at least 40 DMs about Michael," Gizelle, 50, told Candiace over the phone. "This is the worst!"

"Ugh!" Candiace said back. "There's photographic evidence of Michael at a hotel, Michael at the strip club and Michael at MGM."

Image zoom Ashley Darby and family Ashley Darby/Instagram

The Darbys' marriage drama has dominated RHOP over the past few years. Michael was previously accused of making a sexual comment about another man, and a cameraman accused him of sexual assault. He has denied both allegations, and the charges of felony assault and misdemeanor improper sexual conduct were dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

Last week, the couple announced that they are expecting another baby. But it appears the drama will continue this season. In a teaser for next week's episode, Ashley tells the women,"Michael and I have been in situations where we have been with other people."