Ashley Darby Says She Can't Get Alimony in Michael Darby Divorce: 'It Didn't Work Out in My Favor'

In The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 reunion trailer, Wendy Osefo appears shocked by her costar’s divorce update, asking, "Why did you sign that?"

By
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on February 3, 2023 03:01 PM

Ashley Boalch Darby is sharing an update about her divorce from estranged husband Michael Darby.

The longtime couple wed in 2014 and went on to welcome two sons. But they announced their separation in April 2022 after eight years of marriage.

In The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 reunion trailer, host Andy Cohen asked the 34-year-old reality star about the status of the exes' prenuptial agreement. It's then that she admits the renegotiation "really just did not work out in my favor."

Her costars were instantly stunned by the revelation. Reacting to the update, Gizelle Bryant said: "You can't get alimony?"

Dr. Wendy Osefo was equally as shocked as she responded, "Why did you sign that?"

Michael and Ashley
Michael and Ashley Darby. Brian Stukes/Getty Images

But Ashley wasn't the only star being grilled by Andy, 54, in the trailer. At one point, the Bravo producer asks Gizelle, 52, about her relationship with "hot stuff from Winter House" Jason Cameron. Her castmate Robyn Dixon then questions the 16-year age gap between the pair, leading Gizelle to respond: "I'm not a mathematician."

Andy then teases that Gizelle and Ashley — who split for Luke Gulbranson last month — should "thank Winter House" for their romances.

Jacqueline Blake also takes a turn in the hot seat and sets out to dispel Mia Thornton's claims that she was "never a CEO" and her family's business is "in shambles."

Andy also presses Mia's husband, Gordon Thornton, about whether he ever had a relationship with Jacqueline. He responds, "There was never any penetration."

RHOP cast real housewives of potomac
Clifton Prescod/Bravo

The drama continues as Andy asks Gizelle about making her costars' husbands, including Michael Darby, Eddie Osefo, Ray Huger and Chris Bassett, part of her RHOP "storyline."

"You use this show to lie on people because you have nothing else going on," Candiace Dillard Bassett claims as Gizelle responds, "How did I lie on Chris?"

Chris joins the conversation and tells Gizelle he has suffered since last season's reunion where she accused him of making her "uncomfortable."

"What did I do?" he asks. "I've suffered through this for 10 months, losing clients, losing money, answering to my family!"

Andy then asks Karen Huger about her relationship with a man known as "Blue Eyes" amid her marriage to Ray. However, Ray shuts down the question, saying, "We don't need to go there."

Karen claims that she "has witnesses" to back up her claim that Robyn's partner Juan cheats on her. The couple denied the allegations over the course of the season, but Robyn has since admitted she had known about her husband's alleged infidelity during the pandemic, prior to filming season 7, on her Reasonably Shady podcast earlier this week.

The trailer concludes with rising tension between Mia and Wendy coming to a head over Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey.

Robyn Dixon, Juan Dixon
Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon. Robyn Dixon/Instagram

"Let's talk about my little receipt of you giving Peter the cookie," Mia says referring to sex.

Wendy replies, "You were f—ing for lobster!"

Andy tries to calm the group with a reminder that Michelle Obama "is watching" and Candiace adds, "She's turned the channel."

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 finale airs Sunday at 8 PM ET on Bravo. Part 1 of the season 7 reunion premieres on Feb. 19.

