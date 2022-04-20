RHOP's Ashley Darby Announces Separation from Husband Michael: 'No One Is the Root Cause'

Ashley Darby and husband Michael Darby are going their separate ways.

The Real Housewives of Potomac star 33, told Bravo's The Daily Dish on Tuesday, "Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said 'I do,' we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate."

"We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision," she continued, adding, "People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences."

"Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways. We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. We both want the other to achieve true happiness and fulfillment and feel that we cannot do this together."

Ashley Darby and kids Credit: Ashley Darby/ instagram

Ashley –– who welcomed sons Dean in July 2019 and Dylan last March with the real estate developer, 62, –– went on to say that though her and Michael's "romantic bond is broken, we will always love and respect each other. We also know that true happiness can only be achieved by continuing to work together and putting our hearts and souls into raising our two beautiful boys, Dean and Dylan. They will always feel loved and supported, for they were truly created out of love."

She concluded, "As this is a personal matter for us, we appreciate everyone who has been a part of our journey and ask for your continued support by respecting us as we go through this emotional situation."

The reality star also addressed the split on Instagram, writing alongside a screenshot of a headline: "It's been almost 8 magical years. Please check out bravotv.com ♥️ #rhop#ashleydarby" She also turned off her comments for the post.

