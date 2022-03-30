Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee Split After 'Heartbreaking Year' Following Daughter Azaylia's Death

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee announced their breakup on Wednesday almost a year after their daughter Azaylia died of leukemia

Ashley Cain and Safiyya Vorajee have ended their relationship.

The Challenge and Ex on the Beach alum announced their split on Instagram Wednesday, a few months after their separation.

"After a devastating and heartbreaking year, Safiyya and I decided to separate a few months ago. This was an incredibly tough decision which we needed to keep to ourselves for some time to give us the opportunity to figure out our own journey privately," he wrote in an Instagram Story post.

"The past few months have demonstrated that we remain the closest of friends, spending time together everyday, and that we will love, care and support each other forever. We are bonded by our powerful journey together, by the eternal love we have for our daughter, and our passionate commitment to her foundation," he wrote.

ashley cain, Safiyya Vorajee Credit: Ashley Cain/Instagram

Vorajee posted the same statement on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

The couple's late daughter, Azaylia Diamond, died on April 24, 2021, of leukemia. Azaylia was only 8 months old at the time of her death.

In January, Cain and Vorajee paid tribute to their baby girl on the one-year anniversary of her stem cell transplant in an emotional post.

"1 year ago today Azaylia had her stem cell transplant and entered another fearless battle for her life," Cain wrote on Instagram. "She fought through it like the true champion she was and engrafted 100% within record time. She displayed and brought love, happiness, strength and courage through every single step of her journey."

"She fought, inspired and left her mark on this world in such a beautiful innocent and pure little body which held the heart of a true lion," he added.