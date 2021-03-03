"The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it," she said during an interview with Cosmopolitan UK

Ashley Benson Opens Up About Why She Keeps Her Relationships Private: 'It's More Sacred That Way'

Ashley Benson doesn't want the public to know too much about her dating life.

The Pretty Little Liars star, 31, has always kept her personal life pretty private. However, she felt compelled to keep a tight lock on details about her dating life after she came under scrutiny when she began dating actress Cara Delevingne in 2018, she said during an interview with Cosmopolitan UK on Tuesday.

"The most annoying part is having to sit back and be quiet while everybody talks about you and you have to deal with it," she said. "People can say whatever they want about me, but unless you know me, you don't really know anything at all."

She finds it hard to deal with "people's opinions" of her relationships, she added.

"If gossip comes out and stories are completely false, what can you do?" she said. "I'm not going to sit out there and be like, 'This isn't true, this is what's really happening.' "

Last spring, rumors began circling that Benson was dating rapper G-Eazy when they were spotted kissing, weeks after news of Benson's split from actress Delevingne, whom she had dated for two years prior.

Throughout the summer of 2020, Benson and G-Eazy were spotted on multiple outings in Los Angeles. In June, they attended her sister Shaylene's wedding together.

And in November, for Thanksgiving, they made plans to spend the holiday together, according to the rapper, who spoke with reporters at the 2020 American Music Awards.

In addition to their romance, Benson and G-Eazy collaborated on music together.

On his latest album, Everything's Strange Here, Benson made a cameo and can be heard on the track "All the Things You're Searching For," which is the second song they worked on during their relationship.

Benson also remained largely silent about her relationship with G-Eazy — whom she reportedly split from earlier this year.