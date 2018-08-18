Cara Delevingne Celebrated Birthday with Ashley Benson at Star-Studded Party Days Before Kiss

Days before Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne were spotted kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport, the two were together at Delevingne’s star-studded 26th birthday.

In pictures of the celebration Delevingne shared to Instagram on Saturday, the two can be seen posing together in a group photo booth shot alongside fellow partygoers Zoë Kravitz, Sienna Miller, Suki Waterhouse, Chloé Caillet, and Alice Dellal.

Margot Robbie and Kate Beckinsale were also there and posed with Delevingne, Kravitz, Miller and a mermaid in a series of photos.

“It was my birthday a week ago and I am still giggling with MERmazing memories,” Delivingne wrote.

Delevingne’s birthday was on Aug. 12. Benson and Delevingne were photographed sharing multiple smooches on Tuesday after they landed at London’s Heathrow Airport.

The pair was cuddled up while waiting at for a taxi, where they were seen exchanging kisses a number of times.

Delevingne, who wore cornrow braids with her tan jacket, grey sweatpants and sneakers, wrapped her arm around Benson before leaning in for a kiss or two. The Pretty Little Liar star, on the other hand, flew in a white T-shirt, jean jacket and black pants with black sunglasses and a gold “C” necklace — perhaps in honor of Delevingne.

Both traveled light with just one suitcase between them, namely a coveted Supreme X Rimowa suitcase which initially retailed for $1,800 but now sells for double that on the resell market.

Speculation about their relationship comes after Benson was spotted “kissing a mystery guy” at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday — where she hung out with Bella Hadid and Delevingne, according to a guest.

Earlier this year, Delevingne, 26, and Paris Jackson were photographed sharing a smooch in March, but a source told PEOPLE the duo was just friends. “They have a flirty friendship but aren’t dating or in a relationship,” said the source. “Paris is 19 years old and living her life. She has no plans to settle down any time soon.”

Benson previously dated Ryan Good, Justin Bieber‘s former stylist, on and off for several years. The pair reportedly split in late 2014.

In October 2015, Benson was spotted holding hands with Nat Wolff as the pair walked down a street in New York City. The pair was bundled up against the crisp fall air as they walked hand-in-hand while chatting and laughing with friends, though it wasn’t clear if this was just a friendly case of hand-holding or a romantic PDA.