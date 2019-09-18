Ashley Benson Is the Newest Member of Bachelor Nation: 'I'm Obsessed with the Show'

Image zoom Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Formerly a skeptic, Ashley Benson is now a full-fledged Bachelor fan.

The actress professed her love for the franchise at Tuesday’s McDonald’s McDelivery Celebration with Uber Eats hosted by Bachelor stars, Becca Tilley and JoJo Fletcher.

“I never understood, I was like, ‘what’s the big deal?’ But then the last two [seasons] were exciting,” Benson told PEOPLE at the New York City event.

Although the show originally premiered in 2002, Benson began to watch the famous reality series this year, quickly becoming a super-fan.

“I’m obsessed. I’ve Instagram messaged every single person on there,” she admitted.

RELATED: Will You Accept This Rose? All of the Celebs Who’ve Dated Former Bachelor Nation Contestants

The star even discovered she shares a favorite snack with John Paul Jones from Bachelorette Hannah Brown’s recent season.

“He loves chicken nuggets, and I actually sent him a video of me eating chicken nuggets from McDonald’s,” she said.

Benson has also become close with Demi Burnett and even enjoyed a movie date with the reality star. Burnett has made headlines for her recent engagement to Bachelor In Paradise co-star, Kristian Haggerty, marking the first same-sex couple in the nearly two-decade-long franchise.

Benson, too, has been in the spotlight for her current relationship with actress and model Cara Delevingne. The blonde pair have been dating since June 2018, although they have worked to keep their relationship and details of their dating life private.

“I get why people care so much, and I don’t want to be so secretive that people think I’m ashamed of anything,” Delevingne recently told Elle UK, calling her relationship with Benson “sacred.” “But I’ve never been in a relationship where things are so public, or where I posted pictures of someone else. This seemed different.”

Image zoom Gotham/GC Images

Image zoom Demi Burnett/Instagram

RELATED: Bachelor in Paradise’s Demi Burnett Claps Back at Homophobic Tweets After Coming Out as Queer

As a homebody, Benson says her ideal evening would be a night in, ordering McDonald’s and watching her new TV obsession with friends.

“If I could stay in, order McDonald’s and watch my favorite reality shows, that’s the best thing ever,” Benson said. “[The cast members] probably think I’m the weirdest person, but I’m obsessed with the show.”

And as for her favorite show in the Bachelor franchise?

“Hannah’s was great,” Benson said, “but Bachelor In Paradise is the best one out of all of them. The drama is so good — I can’t.”